Advertising Media PR Analysis Opinions
Gideon Spanier
22 hours ago

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.

Harkening back to the 80s - a good or bad thing?
Harkening back to the 80s - a good or bad thing?

WPP chief executive Mark Read has said sorry after he was accused of ageism for saying that the average age of staff is under 30 and "they don't hark back to the 1980s, luckily".

Read made his unscripted comment at the end of the company's 90-minute Q2 investor presentation last week and Campaign reported what he said in an introduction to our own interview with him.

Then, several ad industry figures, including Cindy Gallop and Dave Trott, latched on to the quote and the ageism accusations began to fly on Twitter and LinkedIn.

In these already difficult times, when we have been working remotely for six months and many people of all ages have been losing their jobs – WPP has cut 5,000 posts this year – the merest hint of bias, perceived or real, touches a nerve.

Given the scale of the online reaction, it is worth looking at the context in which Read spoke, as well as his words.

The WPP chief executive, who marks two years in the job this week and is trying to revive the group's fortunes, was explaining to analysts how WPP is diversifying beyond traditional communications and TV ads.

"If you were to sit through a client presentation or if you were to sit through meetings we have, it's not Mad Men, we're not sitting there thinking about 30-second TV ads," Read said.

He was then asked by Patrick Wellington, a longstanding analyst from Morgan Stanley, whether WPP has the right balance of people with skills in TV versus digital and Read responded that the company did.

"We have a very broad range of skills and if you look at our people – the average age of someone who works at WPP is under 30 – they don't hark back to the 1980s, luckily," he said.

That was the line that caused anger. Gallop, founder of Make Love Not Porn and a former executive at BBH, with a big online following, posted a tweet, with a link to Campaign's article, saying: "Why have I been fighting ageism in advertising for decades? Because: 'If you look at our people, the average age of someone who works at WPP is under 30 – they don't hark back to the 1980s, luckily.'"

Trott, a Campaign columnist, tweeted: "If you were a client over 30 years old, how would you feel about the CEO of WPP saying anyone over 30 is crap?"

That's not what Read had said, but the damage was done. To suggest that "luckily" these people aged under 30 "don't hark back to the 1980s" had negative implications for older people.

Read didn't use an entirely accurate number. It is understood the average age at WPP is in the early thirties.

He may have felt he was merely stating the facts. WPP is roughly in line with the IPA Census, which showed 44.8% of staff at UK agencies were aged 30 or under last year, down from 45.6% in 2018, and 6.3% were aged over 50, up from 6.2% a year earlier.

Another agency group CEO says: "There has always been a pretty sharp pyramid. If people haven't made it by 30 or 35, they move on. You've got young people coming in all the time."

That doesn't make it right, as Read recognised in apologies that he posted on social media.

"I was wrong to use age to try to make a point," he said. "People over 40 can do great digital marketing just as people under 30 can make great TV ads.

"We're fortunate to have thousands of people at WPP who have decades of experience and expertise. They're extremely valuable to our business and the work we do for clients, and I'm sorry my reply suggested otherwise."

Read, who is 53 and first joined WPP in 1989, will be disappointed to have slipped up.

Turning around WPP was already difficult before Covid-19 struck. It is likely that he wanted to send out a message that the 35-year-old company is looking forwards, not harking back, as newer players, from tech giants to consulting firms to agile start-ups, move onto its turf.

Others think Read's comments should not be blown out of proportion. Cheryl Calverley, chief executive of Eve Sleep, tweeted that adland should "be more forgiving" about a "badly worded response to an analyst's question".

She added: "The commercial structure in adland is fundamentally broken. It needs a reset top to bottom, and that includes clients/procurement."

Ageism is part of that structure. Shilpen Savani, a partner and specialist in employment law at Gunner Cooke, says some of the advances on gender and sex discrimination in recent years contrast with lack of progress on age.

"Things have just not improved on age," Savani says. "Adland has an obsession with the cult of youth. It is something it needs to step back from but it is difficult for an industry that needs to reinvent. There is value in new people and fresh ideas. It's all about doing it in a lawful way."

This is not a simple debate. Some older employees will have passed the peak of their careers and their earning power by their early forties because there just aren't many big jobs at the top of the pyramid. Reskilling and retraining are important.

Many younger employees don't have it easy on low pay. Some have had a tough time during the coronavirus crisis, working from home in cramped conditions.

And industry organisations need to be wary of encouraging the cult of youth by running talent searches such as 30 Under 30 that celebrate only the young.

If the future of advertising and marketing depend on offering more premium services, then maturity and experience should matter. The reaction to Read's comment shows that tackling ageism needs to move up adland's agenda.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

4 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

5 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

6 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

8 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

9 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Intelligence
Jun 4, 2019
Olivia Parker

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and ...

When embracing diversity and inclusion, what about age?
Advertising
Jan 11, 2019
Suresh Ramaswamy

When embracing diversity and inclusion, what about age?

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture
Advertising
3 days ago
Gideon Spanier

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and ...

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Advertising
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut ...

Just Published

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA

After 11 years, John leaves Iris, while Ng steps up from her previous role as head of talent. MD Richard Bleasdale is leaving TSLA after about 16 months.

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians
Advertising
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The streaming habits of Australians and Indonesians

While most consumers in both countries are willing to watch ads for free content, their access devices and preferred platforms vary, according to an OTT study from Integral Ad Science.

New Business League: July 2020 report
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: July 2020 report

Sapient, Zenith, Wunderman Thompson, OMD, Publicis, Starcom and VMLY&R are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

The coin that says 'Donate me to a good cause'

The brainchild of Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne and Australia's official mint, the 'Donation dollar' is a very real coin that's 'made to make a difference'.