Taboola promotes Brenda Chung to regional director for APAC

Taboola has promoted Brenda Chung to become the content recommendation platform’s regional director for the Asia-Pacific region, Campaign can reveal.

Chung, who is based in Bangkok, was most recently the director of advertising account management of APAC for the platform, responsible for growing Taboola’s advertising revenue across the region.

Prior to her time at Taboola, she was senior vice president at Mediacom (now EssenceMediacom), where she oversaw the agency’s Procter & Gamble account in the ASEAN region. Chung has also handled the GSK account at Grey Group, also as an SVP, where she was recognised as one of Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2017.

In her new role, Chung will develop growth initiatives and manage key strategic partnerships with publishers and advertisers in India, Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia.

In addition, as a part of Taboola’s APAC leadership team, she will also design innovations and people initiatives to enrich Taboola’s organisational culture.

“APAC is beautifully diverse and I am delighted for a fresh challenge with Taboola in this dynamic region, with fantastic publisher and advertiser partners, and excellent products to help them succeed,” Chung told Campaign.

The ad industry has long looked at native advertising platforms like Taboola and its direct rival Outbrain as promoters of non-premium content, like made-for-advertising websites.

However, Taboola has argued that it is not responsible for deciding what quality content should be, and has recently signed a 30-year deal with Yahoo to be its native advertising partner, after Yahoo shut down its supply-side platform.