Taboola supports women-owned APAC businesses

A small-batch cookie maker in Thailand, a youth fashion company in South Korea, a provider of ready-to-cook produce in Australia and a used-book platform in India are among the female-owned enterprises that have received free advertising through a program run by recommendation-engine company Taboola.

The RecommendHer program, which was announced on International Women's Day and ran through Women's History Month in March, gave 100 businesses worldwide free advertising on Taboola's network, which reaches 516 million daily active users.

“Women’s History Month placed an important spotlight on the challenges and inequality that exists in the business world for women,” Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola, said in a release. “It is important for all of us to do more to help women-owned businesses thrive, especially at a time when over 4.6 million women in the US alone have become unemployed and been more negatively affected by the pandemic overall.”

Riticka Srivastav, founder of Book Thela, a used-book platform in India, said the support was critical given the impact of the pandemic. "All the operations were completely put on hold due to delivery restrictions, which resulted in heavy losses for the business," she said. "I am very thankful for Taboola's support and believe that it will play an integral role in getting more traction to our website and ultimately help with the revenue recovery."

Businesses in APAC the benefitted from the program included: