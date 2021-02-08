Advertising Marketing Analysis The Work Opinions
John Harrington
13 hours ago

Super Bowl 2021: brands play it safe but creativity still shines through

While it may not resonate as strongly this side of the Pacific, the Super Bowl nevertheless provides a valuable insight into creative campaign trends more generally.

Super Bowl 2021: brands play it safe but creativity still shines through

What's notable this year, of all years, is how many brands have chosen to play it safe.

Political statements and 'purpose' positioning have largely been eschewed for different variations on the tried and tested celebrity self-mocking.

Among the better ones was the T-Mobile spot featuring recounting how real life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together. The campaign is a hit in my view because, firstly, it has a genuinely original story idea and one that relates directly to the product, while the protagonists display their decent comedy chops.

Another film that scores in the originality and humour department is the 2D Matthew McConaughey spot for Doritos. Some have called it 'creepy', and I sympathise, but the execution is good and the concept inventive and memorable.

Another effective one, for my money, is the Alexa campaign starring Michael B Jordan, sending up his status as one of the most attractive man in Hollywood. Whilst not hugely original, the film is amusing and engaging enough to get attention.

Less successful is the M&Ms film featuring Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy holding one of the anthropomorphic chocolate pieces hostage in his car; the chocolatey duo's schtick feels tired and uninspiring in 2021. And the Cheetos video featuring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Shaggy - performing a re-worked version of his 21 year-old hit It Wasn't Me - also comes across dated and a bit cheap.

Elsewhere, non-dairy milk brand Oatly—whose 'Help Dad' campaign recently ran into criticism—released a frankly annoying spot featuring the CEO singing in a field. I assume the brand was hoping to get publicity from the inevitable complaints, but I can't help feel this was an opportunity lost to promote Oatly's ethical stance.

The purpose approach wasn't ignore entirely, however. Toyota used its US Paralympics sponsorship in a moving film featuring decorated Paralympian Jessica Long and her family. There was no mention of the Toyota brand, bar a logo at the end.

The same could be said of the well-publicised spot for another classic automotive brand, Jeep. It sees Bruce Springsteen urge Americans to meet "in the middle" amid continuing divisions in the country.

The Jeep campaign was also a winner in terms of earned media appeal, given the timely message and the fact, picked up by several commentators, that The Boss has until now refused to endorse products or let his songs be used in commercials.

While the Toyota and Jeep films are effective for brand positioning, what they are not is controversial. Big brands avoided making truly polarising or social comments. Given the diversity of the audience and the costs of Super Bowl ad slots, reported by Variety to be $5.5 million for 30 seconds, it's understandable that playing it safe was the mantra. It's a shame that more were not bolder with more explicit political or social commentary.

Reddit came closest to stirring controversy with a spot that is, for my money, the most effective from an earned media perspective.

The social platform received huge publicity for, it claimed, spending its whole marketing budget on a slot lasting just five seconds. In a novel approach, viewers were encouraged to pause the video and read the uplifting message, which makes reference to last week's stock market furore after retail investors were encouraged on Reddit to buy GameStop shares.

The text read: "One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together arounds a common idea."

Timely, original, and not shying away from a big topic of conversation, Reddit's offering may have lacked Hollywood star power or budgets—but as a piece of earned media creative, it was something of a touchdown.

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

6 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

8 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

9 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

10 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Related Articles

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium
Digital
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

How brands caught the attention of Gen Z during the Super Bowl
Advertising
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How brands caught the attention of Gen Z during the ...

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine awareness campaign
Advertising
Jan 25, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine ...

Just Published

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 18th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks, based on their 2020 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity and leadership.

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide

Decent work and a fresh acquisition signal that Cheil is on a healthy track towards recovery coming out of 2020. But there’s one area where the agency falls short.

Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Havas Creative

The agency was presented the opportunity to ride on exciting new offerings including Havas CX and the acquisition of two agencies in India. But did it manage to leverage its new assets during a tough year?

Agency Report Card 2020: Ogilvy
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Ogilvy

The creative-digital-PR behemoth once again proves that it’s untouchable when it comes to financial earnings. But is size a guarantee of creativity, innovation and culture?