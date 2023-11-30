Study: Over 50% of Singaporean Gen Zs source holiday shopping ideas on socials and online

Source: YouGov surveys

More than a quarter of consumers (28%) say they usually begin shopping for holidays they celebrate three to four weeks in advance.

Around a quarter start holiday shopping closer to the event: 17% do so one to two weeks in advance, while 7% do so on the week of the event itself.

About a seventh begin their festive shopping more than a month in advance: 10% do so two to three months before, 3% do so four to six months early, while 2% do so more than half a year prior.

27% of consumers say they do not engage in holiday shopping around specific celebrations.

Other findings

Over two in five (42%) consumers say they use search engines—the most popular source of holiday shopping ideas—to identify products to buy for the festive celebrations.

Family/friends/colleagues (38%) are the next most popular source, ahead of other web-based sources like online reviews and recommendations and social media platforms (both 37%), as well as retailer websites / apps (35%).

About one in eight (13%) turn to TV ads, a mainstay of festive campaigns for major brands, as well as printed magazines and newspapers (12%).

Younger consumers are much more likely to turn to social media platforms and online reviews and recommendations to discover what to buy.

While 53% of Gen Z and 42% of millennials say they find holiday shopping ideas on social media, only 34% of Gen X and 22% of baby boomers say the same.

Likewise, online reviews and recommendations are used by 46% of Gen Z and 44% of millennials, but only 35% of Gen X and 25% of baby boomers, as sources of holiday shopping ideas.

Methodology



YouGov Surveys: Serviced's data is based on surveys of adults aged 18+ years in 18 markets with sample sizes varying between 510 and 2,044 for each market. All surveys were conducted online during June 2023. Data from each market uses a nationally representative sample apart from Mexico and India, which use urban representative samples, and Indonesia and Hong Kong, which use online representative samples.