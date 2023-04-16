Media PR News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Meta’s Steve Hatch named as CEO of YouGov

He succeeds Stephan Shakespeare, who becomes chair.

Steve Hatch
Steve Hatch

Steve Hatch, Meta’s vice-president of Northern Europe, has been named chief executive of YouGov.

He will join on 1 August and succeeds Stephan Shakespeare, who becomes chair.

Posting on Linkedin, Hatch said YouGov was a business he had “closely followed and admired for some time” and he was “looking forward to working closely” with Shakespeare.

Hatch’s departure from Meta was announced in February 2023 and Derya Matras, vice-president of Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta was named as his successor.

Hatch joined Facebook in 2014 as managing director, UK and Ireland, from MEC (now Wavemaker), where he was chief executive.

Source:
Campaign UK

