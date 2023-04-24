Stagwell combines four creative shops under Crispin Porter + Bogusky

Stagwell has combined four agencies – MMI, Vitro, Observatory and Crispin Porter + Bogusky – under the CP+B brand, the company announced Monday.

The agencies join forces across North America to offer an integrated approach to creative that includes paid and performance media, content, audience insight and analytics to new and existing clients.

The combined agency will be led by Maggie Malek, formerly CEO of MMI, who will serve as president of North America. She will report to global CEO Brad Simms.

The news comes as Stagwell tries to breathe new life into CP+B, the once hot creative shop which has steadily declined since 2010 after founder Alex Bogusky and other key executives departed, and as the agency failed to adapt to the data-driven performance marketing era ushered in by big tech platforms.

In 2022, the once-renowned agency brought on GALE founder and CEO Brad Simms as global CEO to help rekindle growth, as well Josh Braithwaite as North American chief creative officer.

Since the appointments, the agency has started to rebuild momentum, signing on new clients including Dropbox, Old Dominion Freight Line, Plackers and Nasonex. It has also expanded relationships with existing clients to new service lines, including Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky, Amazon, Marriott, Procter & Gamble and 19 Crimes.

According to a press release, the new CP+B comes “in response to the demands of modern marketers who are seeking simplicity, integration and breakthrough creativity.”

“For the past six months, we’ve been reviewing our portfolio of brands in response to the growing demand for integrated solutions that perform across creative, media and communications,” global CEO Brad Simms said in a press release. “This move reclaims CP+B’s transformational DNA, and integrates MMI’s media and performance marketing, Vitro’s boutique creative and Observatory’s branded entertainment capabilities."

In addition to Simms and Braithewaite,Tom Sullivan, formerly the CEO of Vitro, will take on the role of chief growth officer at North America, and Brendan Shields-Shimizu, formerly CEO of Observatory will become chief innovation officer at North America. Laura Eder, formerly the COO of MMI, will be chief operating officer, North America.