Advertising Digital Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
23 hours ago

Stagwell combines four creative shops under Crispin Porter + Bogusky

MMI, Vitro and Observatory will come under CP+B North America, led by Maggie Malek.

Stagwell combines four creative shops under Crispin Porter + Bogusky

Stagwell has combined four agencies – MMI, Vitro, Observatory and Crispin Porter + Bogusky – under the CP+B brand, the company announced Monday. 

The agencies join forces across North America to offer an integrated approach to creative that includes paid and performance media, content, audience insight and analytics to new and existing clients. 

The combined agency will be led by Maggie Malek, formerly CEO of MMI, who will serve as president of North America. She will report to global CEO Brad Simms. 

The news comes as Stagwell tries to breathe new life into CP+B, the once hot creative shop which has steadily declined since 2010 after founder Alex Bogusky and other key executives departed, and as the agency failed to adapt to the data-driven performance marketing era ushered in by big tech platforms. 

In 2022, the once-renowned agency brought on GALE founder and CEO Brad Simms as global CEO to help rekindle growth, as well Josh Braithwaite as North American chief creative officer. 

Since the appointments, the agency has started to rebuild momentum, signing on new clients including Dropbox, Old Dominion Freight Line, Plackers and Nasonex. It has also expanded relationships with existing clients to new service lines, including Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky, Amazon, Marriott, Procter & Gamble and 19 Crimes. 

According to a press release, the new CP+B comes “in response to the demands of modern marketers who are seeking simplicity, integration and breakthrough creativity.” 

“For the past six months, we’ve been reviewing our portfolio of brands in response to the growing demand for integrated solutions that perform across creative, media and communications,” global CEO Brad Simms said in a press release. “This move reclaims CP+B’s transformational DNA, and integrates MMI’s media and performance marketing, Vitro’s boutique creative and Observatory’s branded entertainment capabilities."

In addition to Simms and Braithewaite,Tom Sullivan, formerly the CEO of Vitro, will take on the role of chief growth officer at North America, and Brendan Shields-Shimizu, formerly CEO of Observatory will become chief innovation officer at North America. Laura Eder, formerly the COO of MMI, will be chief operating officer, North America.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

5 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

7 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

8 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

10 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Related Articles

Stagwell's Assembly hires former Havas Media chief
Apr 12, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Stagwell's Assembly hires former Havas Media chief

Stagwell posts double-digit growth as holding companies buck downturn trend
Nov 4, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Stagwell posts double-digit growth as holding ...

Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing global affiliate network
Sep 19, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell adds 11 new company partners to growing ...

Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program
Jul 20, 2022
Natasha Bach

Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program

Just Published

The rise of lo-fi strategy: Unleashing a new era in advertising authenticity
16 hours ago
Matheus Lock

The rise of lo-fi strategy: Unleashing a new era in ...

Instead of foisting their value propositions on audiences, brands may want to opt for outreach strategies with a more human touch, like using 'regramming', raw celebrity or 'brandfies' says this behavioural analyst.

Agency Report Card 2022: McCann Worldgroup
The Information
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup is enhancing its creativity, DEI and sustainability, while its business performance faces challenges from the split of McCann Health and Momentum.

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken ...

Parents and grandparents have a way (or four!) of getting through to their children. BBDO Bangkok's latest campaign shows taking over their TikTok accounts might just be the most 2023 way to grab attention.

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing platform in Asia and how it now works with media agencies
19 hours ago
Minnie Wang

How Partipost grew its influencer marketing ...

Partipost co-founder and head of Taiwan speaks with Campaign about their partnership with Dentsu X and how technology is helping to scale micro-influencers networks.