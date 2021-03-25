Sorrell claims 'outstandingly successful' 2020 for S4

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital continued to grow organically by double digits last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported today alongside the announcement of another acquisition.

S4, which includes creative production company MediaMonks and digital media business MightyHive, posted a 19.4% growth in organic revenue to £295.2 million ($404.2 million) (reported as “gross profit” for 2020).

The company, having now traded for two full years, also posted an operating profit of £8.1 million (compared with a £3.8 million loss in 2019), while profit before income tax was £3.1m (versus a loss of £9.1 million in 2019). However, on a reported basis, S4 posted a statutory loss of £3.9 million due to financial adjustments after taxation.

S4 also announced another acquisition: it has entered into a conditional agreement to combine MediaMonks with Jam3, a design and experience agency based in Toronto, with offices in Los Angeles, Uruguay and Amsterdam, where MediaMonks is headquartered.