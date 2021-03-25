Advertising Digital Media News
Omar Oakes
21 hours ago

Sorrell claims 'outstandingly successful' 2020 for S4

Former WPP supremo's venture grew organically by double digits despite the pandemic.

Sorrell claims 'outstandingly successful' 2020 for S4

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital continued to grow organically by double digits last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported today alongside the announcement of another acquisition.

S4, which includes creative production company MediaMonks and digital media business MightyHive, posted a 19.4% growth in organic revenue to £295.2 million ($404.2 million) (reported as “gross profit” for 2020).

The company, having now traded for two full years, also posted an operating profit of £8.1 million (compared with a £3.8 million loss in 2019), while profit before income tax was £3.1m (versus a loss of £9.1 million in 2019). However, on a reported basis, S4 posted a statutory loss of £3.9 million due to financial adjustments after taxation.

S4 also announced another acquisition: it has entered into a conditional agreement to combine MediaMonks with Jam3, a design and experience agency based in Toronto, with offices in Los Angeles, Uruguay and Amsterdam, where MediaMonks is headquartered.

Last year the company joined forces with integrated US agency Decoded Advertising and Metric Theory, an integrated performance agency. Last month, MightyHive acquired the assets of Datalicious Australia, a data and analytics company.

The group now has approximately 4,400 people in 31 countries, which is less than 10% the headcount of US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic, each of which made significant job cuts last year. S4 says its employee numbers are “trending towards double” of where it was this time last year.

Sorrell, the former longtime chief executive and architect of WPP, said his new venture started 2021 strongly, with like-for-like January gross profit well ahead of budget and with budgeted gross profit growth like-for-like for 2021 of 25%.

Last year MightyHive won T-Mobile’s in-house digital media account and MediaMonks picked up BMW/Mini’s pan-European account

Sorrell said: "Our second full financial year was again outstandingly successful. Having established brand awareness and secured brand trial in the back end of 2018 and in 2019, we set about converting client relationships at scale and now have five 'Whoppers' secure or in sight, in line with our ultimate 20 squared objective – that is 20 clients each generating revenues of over $20m per annum."

He added: "We continued to grow our top line and bottom line at industry leading rates, despite Covid-19 and exhibited agility in developing new content revenue streams quickly, such as robotic production, animation and online events and driving data and digital marketing net revenues, particularly in the fourth quarter and into this year."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

3 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

4 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

5 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

6 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

7 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

8 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Advertising
Jun 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real ...

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
Marketing
Apr 30, 2019
Claire Beale

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Advertising
Oct 8, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as ...

Just Published

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?

Supply path optimisation promises to fix programmatic's transparency issues, as well as reduce the adtech tax and protect against fraud. It's a promising development that is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, but how does it work?

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers
News
7 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As a small agency in a consolidating market, Iris already has the odds stacked against it. With top management flux and several business losses, can Iris keep its focus and thrive despite its lack of heft?