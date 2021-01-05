Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

A campaign to promote a health initiative created by the Singapore Health Promotion Board and Apple is ramping up this week in a bid to encourage an active start to the year.

The LumiHealth program uses an Apple Watch-enabled app to encourage healthy actions on a day-to-day basis. Participants stand to gain not only health benefits but also up to S$380 in rewards over the two-year duration of the project, which was initially announced in September.

The Secret Little Agency is understood to be the agency behind the video promoting the initiative, and MediaMonks is understood to have created the app. Both agencies declined to comment.

The LumiHealth app gamifies the quest for better health using a "friendly intergalactic explorer" who guides users to achieve personalised goals based on their age, gender and weight. In addition to urging exercise, the app also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunisations, and to participate in wellness challenges aimed at improving sleep habits and diet.

