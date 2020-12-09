Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is promoting Rochelle Chhaya to become CEO of its operations in Thailand. Previously chief operating officer of OMD for APAC, Chhaya will now report into OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine and assumes her role immediately.

Chhaya is no stranger to Thailand, having spent close to four years establishing OMG’s digital offering and footprint in the market, beginning in 2013. She replaces Sunee Paripunna, who retired from the role in October.

After returning to Singapore, Chhaya took on other roles within the network including managing partner and chief digital officer for OMG in APAC. As OMD’s APAC COO, much of her work involved scaling a client-centric, digitally powered and data-led agency model across the region.

In addition to driving profitability and efficiency across OMG’s media agencies OMD and PHD in Thailand, Chhaya will work to drive digital transformation and grow digital revenues.

“Rochelle has done an outstanding job of improving OMD’s organisational processes for growth while enhancing its operational capabilities and efficiency,” said Harradine. “With Rochelle’s comprehensive knowledge and experience, coupled with her unrivalled visibility over the entire client-agency-partner ecosystem, I am confident that OMG Thailand will reinforce its position as an innovative and digitally-forward agency brand,” he added.

“Thailand has always held a special place in my heart and I am humbled to take on this responsibility,” said Chhaya. “Right now is an important time of change for the Thai media landscape and together with the Thai leadership team, we are fully commited to build on the fantastic momentum and harness all opportunities to drive OMG’s continued growth and ambition in the Kingdom,” she added.