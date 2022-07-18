Reprise strengthens APAC leadership with three newly created roles

Reprise has created three regional executive leadership roles to boost its performance marketing offerings to clients in Asia Pacific.

Parul Gautam, Caitlin Draper-Wheeler and Sid Mehta have joined the IPG Mediabrands-owned agency as head of analytics for APAC, experience director for APAC and head of performance media for APAC respectively.

Previously the vice president of Interactive Avenues India, Gautam developed the analytics function to lead more than 35 global and Indian clients. She will be responsible for collaborating with Mediabrands agency partners and local market leadership to drive growth in analytics across the APAC region.

Draper-Wheeler joins from Stanley St where she held the role of search engine optimzation and conversion rate optimization director. She has more than eight years of experience in management positions across iProspect, Digital Hothouse and PHD.

In her new role, she will drive the strategic direction for SEO and CRO crafts in APAC to develop compelling solutions for clients.

Mehta will define, develop and implement best in class strategy, management and activation of performance media in his new role. He was formerly the head of paid media at NP Digital and has a decade of experience specializing in digital marketing at agencies like Resolution Digital.

“I am delighted to see our vision and ambition for Reprise APAC being realized. We came into this year awarded Campaign Asia’s APAC Performance Marketing Network of The Year, and have continued growing that traction and momentum through the key craft areas of our business - testament to the appointment of these three new leadership roles,” said Pippa Berlocher, president for APAC at Reprise.

“We identified expert talent from both within our Mediabrands network family and the wider industry, equipped with the ability to anticipate the pace of change by harnessing the skills and structure required to propel our clients’ business forward.”