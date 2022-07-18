Digital Media News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Reprise strengthens APAC leadership with three newly created roles

Parul Gautam will be based in Mumbai, Caitlin Draper-Wheeler in Singapore and Sid Mehta in Melbourne. All three regional positions will report to Pippa Berlocher, president of Reprise APAC.

Clockwise from top: Caitlin Draper-Wheeler, Sid Mehta; Parul Gautam.
Clockwise from top: Caitlin Draper-Wheeler, Sid Mehta; Parul Gautam.

Reprise has created three regional executive leadership roles to boost its performance marketing offerings to clients in Asia Pacific.

Parul Gautam, Caitlin Draper-Wheeler and Sid Mehta have joined the IPG Mediabrands-owned agency as head of analytics for APAC, experience director for APAC and head of performance media for APAC respectively.

Previously the vice president of Interactive Avenues India, Gautam developed the analytics function to lead more than 35 global and Indian clients. She will be responsible for collaborating with Mediabrands agency partners and local market leadership to drive growth in analytics across the APAC region.

Draper-Wheeler joins from Stanley St where she held the role of search engine optimzation and conversion rate optimization director. She has more than eight years of experience in management positions across iProspect, Digital Hothouse and PHD.

In her new role, she will drive the strategic direction for SEO and CRO crafts in APAC to develop compelling solutions for clients.

Mehta will define, develop and implement best in class strategy, management and activation of performance media in his new role. He was formerly the head of paid media at NP Digital and has a decade of experience specializing in digital marketing at agencies like Resolution Digital.

“I am delighted to see our vision and ambition for Reprise APAC being realized. We came into this year awarded Campaign Asia’s APAC Performance Marketing Network of The Year, and have continued growing that traction and momentum through the key craft areas of our business - testament to the appointment of these three new leadership roles,” said Pippa Berlocher, president for APAC at Reprise.

“We identified expert talent from both within our Mediabrands network family and the wider industry, equipped with the ability to anticipate the pace of change by harnessing the skills and structure required to propel our clients’ business forward.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

4 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

5 Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

6 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

7 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

8 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

9 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

10 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Sujith Rao, Mediabrands
Digital
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Sujith Rao, Mediabrands

Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC president role
Digital
Jun 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Reprise appoints Pippa Berlocher to new APAC ...

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

UM's Maria Grivas becomes CEO of Reprise Australia

TikTok has made the most progress toward media responsibility standards: Mediabrands report
Digital
Feb 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

TikTok has made the most progress toward media ...

Just Published

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA
News
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA

Nearly seven in 10 respondents to a survey from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International survey said they had recently made, or planned to make, changes to their agency roster.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Through hyperlocal content and empowering local sellers, Pan has managed to grow the ecommerce brand into one of Southeast Asia’s greatest success stories.

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to reach under-18 gamers in APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Shawn Lim

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to ...

175,000 kids come online for the first time and by the age of 13, each one will have 72 million data points associated with them