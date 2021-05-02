Advertising Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Rediffusion acquired by its former president Sandeep Goyal

The deal for the Indian agency includes Everest Brand Solutions.

Sandeep Goyal
Sandeep Goyal
Sandeep Goyal, the chairman of Mogae Media, who was president at Rediffusion (Rediffusion Y&R) between 1997 and 2001, has acquired the agency which was launched in 1973 by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan.
 
After the acquisition, which was completed last week, Goyal takes over as managing director at the agency. Nanda shall continue to mentor the agency and will stay on as chairman. Balakrishnan will be focussing his attention on Rediff.com.
 
In 1994, WPP had acquired the agency to merge Y&R and Rediffusion to form Rediffusion Y&R. In 2018, Rediffusion's founders Balakrishnan and Nanda had purchased WPP's stake, to gain 100% control of the agency.
 
After leaving Rediffusion in 2001, Goyal was CEO at Zee Group, post which he entered a JV with Dentsu as group chairman in India. In 2011, he sold his stake in Dentsu, and launched Mogae Media a year later.
 
The deal to acquire Rediffusion also includes Everest Brand Solutions.
 
(To be updated.)
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion
Advertising
1 day ago

No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on ...

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
Media
Feb 2, 2021

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...

When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
Marketing
Jan 8, 2021

When your product makes health claims, but your ...

In India, WPP sells out of Rediffusion JVs, buys out Madhouse
Advertising
Aug 3, 2018

In India, WPP sells out of Rediffusion JVs, buys ...

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
3 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.