sandeep goyal

No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion

After acquiring Rediffusion and Everest and taking over as MD, Goyal speaks with Campaign India on his future approach.

Rediffusion acquired by its former president Sandeep Goyal
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Rediffusion acquired by its former president Sandeep Goyal

The deal for the Indian agency includes Everest Brand Solutions.

Today in Japan, a new era will be branded
Apr 1, 2019
Sandeep Goyal

Today in Japan, a new era will be branded

What is among the world's most challenging branding assignments? Defining Japan in just one word is certainly one among them, says the author.

Twitter spreads its wings in India
Mar 31, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Twitter spreads its wings in India

With an estimated two million users, Twitter in India now has the third highest number of active users after the US and Germany.

Online media exchange sees $2 million transactions in September
Oct 8, 2009
Asiya Bakht

Online media exchange sees $2 million transactions in September

MUMBAI - Last Minute Media, the owner of www.lastminuteinventory.com, which claims to be the world's first online media trading exchange, have announced that the portal hosted media transactions worth over US$2 million in September alone.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

2 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

3 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

6 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

8 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

9 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

10 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’