sandeep goyal
No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion
After acquiring Rediffusion and Everest and taking over as MD, Goyal speaks with Campaign India on his future approach.
Rediffusion acquired by its former president Sandeep Goyal
The deal for the Indian agency includes Everest Brand Solutions.
Today in Japan, a new era will be branded
What is among the world's most challenging branding assignments? Defining Japan in just one word is certainly one among them, says the author.
Twitter spreads its wings in India
With an estimated two million users, Twitter in India now has the third highest number of active users after the US and Germany.
Online media exchange sees $2 million transactions in September
MUMBAI - Last Minute Media, the owner of www.lastminuteinventory.com, which claims to be the world's first online media trading exchange, have announced that the portal hosted media transactions worth over US$2 million in September alone.
