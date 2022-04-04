Advertising News
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Kalyani Srivastava elevated as joint president at Rediffusion

Also handed charge of Rediffusion Studios

Kalyani Srivastava elevated as joint president at Rediffusion
Rediffusion has announced the elevation of Kalyani Srivastava as joint president. Srivastava was EVP and head of Rediffusion Mumbai. 
 
Her new role sees her continue to run the Mumbai office with an additional mandate of handling Rediffusion Studios.
 
Srivastava will join Navonil Chatterjee at the joint president level. Chatterjee, who heads strategy planning, has been joint president for the past three years.
 
Sandeep Goyal, managing director, Rediffusion, said, “I am delighted that Kalyani Srivastava is moving to a bigger role within the agency and will be shouldering more and more responsibilities in the days and months ahead. Ever since I took over at Rediffusion last year, I have leaned heavily on Kalyani both for continuity of business on existing clients, as well as for the growth of new businesses. Kalyani is an inspiring leader, and one who leads by personal example. Over the past one year, together, we have revamped the agency, inducted new talent, and sharpened our deliveries to clients. Kalyani, I am sure, will take Rediffusion to much greater heights with all her sharp thinking, untiring hardwork and the warmth of her client relationships."
 
Srivastava added, “I am really happy to be bestowed and rewarded with greater responsibilities at Rediffusion where I have now completed over a decade. Mumbai is our flagship office, and leading it into the future is a singular privilege. It is my continued endeavour to produce cutting edge work for our clients; recruit, train and retain good talent and grow the Rediffusion franchise further.”
 
Srivastava started her career at Rediffusion as chief of staff to chairperson Diwan Arun Nanda. She then handled the Tata group’s PR business at Rediffusion-Edelman. She took charge of Rediffusion Mumbai two years ago as EVP.
