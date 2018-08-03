rediffusion
When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
In India, Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack has become an issue for Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Brand strategists explain Fortune’s possible roadmap and how brands can learn from this unforeseen backlash.
In India, WPP sells out of Rediffusion JVs, buys out Madhouse
Sudler, Wunderman and Y&R, which now operate as joint-venture agencies with Rediffusion, will now be developed as wholly owned agencies.
N Padmakumar moves to Rediffusion India as national creative head
MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions’ national creative director N Padmakumar, is making a move to Rediffusion as national creative head.
Rediffusion Y&R hires Rachana Dharia in Mumbai as business head of digital
MUMBAI - Rediffusion Y&R Mumbai has appointed Rachana Dharia (pictured) as business head of digital for West and South India.
Rediffusion Y&R Delhi promotes Deepesh Jha as ECD and brand creative head
NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y&R Delhi has promoted Deepesh Jha (pictured right) as executive creative director and brand creative head.
Redifussion Y&R Mumbai appoints Kavita Kailas as planning head
MUMBAI - Kavita Kailas has been appointed as the planning head for Redifussion Y&R Mumbai.
