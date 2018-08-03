rediffusion

When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
1 day ago
Mukta Lad

When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack

In India, Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack has become an issue for Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Brand strategists explain Fortune’s possible roadmap and how brands can learn from this unforeseen backlash.

In India, WPP sells out of Rediffusion JVs, buys out Madhouse
Aug 3, 2018
Prasad Sangameshwaran

In India, WPP sells out of Rediffusion JVs, buys out Madhouse

Sudler, Wunderman and Y&R, which now operate as joint-venture agencies with Rediffusion, will now be developed as wholly owned agencies.

N Padmakumar moves to Rediffusion India as national creative head
Nov 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

N Padmakumar moves to Rediffusion India as national creative head

MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions’ national creative director N Padmakumar, is making a move to Rediffusion as national creative head.

Rediffusion Y&R hires Rachana Dharia in Mumbai as business head of digital
Feb 22, 2010
Jane Leung

Rediffusion Y&R hires Rachana Dharia in Mumbai as business head of digital

MUMBAI - Rediffusion Y&R Mumbai has appointed Rachana Dharia (pictured) as business head of digital for West and South India.

Rediffusion Y&R Delhi promotes Deepesh Jha as ECD and brand creative head
Feb 9, 2010
Jane Leung

Rediffusion Y&R Delhi promotes Deepesh Jha as ECD and brand creative head

NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y&R Delhi has promoted Deepesh Jha (pictured right) as executive creative director and brand creative head.

Redifussion Y&R Mumbai appoints Kavita Kailas as planning head
Jan 29, 2010
Jane Leung

Redifussion Y&R Mumbai appoints Kavita Kailas as planning head

MUMBAI - Kavita Kailas has been appointed as the planning head for Redifussion Y&R Mumbai.

