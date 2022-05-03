Advertising News
Shauna Lewis
8 hours ago

Randstad appoints Havas Creative as first global creative agency of record

The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch, which lasted for six months.

Randstad, the HR services provider, has appointed Havas Creative as its first global creative agency of record.

Following a competitive four-way pitch process which lasted six months, Havas London will lead on the Randstad account and Havas’ Arnold Worldwide, based in Boston, will lead on its recruitment subsidiary Monster.

For Randstad, Havas London is tasked with raising awareness and understanding of its services.

Joanna Irwin, global chief marketing officer at Randstad, said that Havas impressed the brand with its “strategic thinking and creativity”.

She added: “This partnership will allow us to accelerate our brand strategy as we continue to deliver on our ambition to become the world's most valued 'working life partner'.”

Xavier Rees, chief executive at Havas London, said talent now "holds the power" in the workplace, with where and how people work having become two of the most fundamental post-pandemic questions.

He added: “The opportunity to shape that debate alongside the world’s largest recruitment firm is one of the most urgent, meaningful and exciting briefs out there.”

For Monster, which connects employers with potential candidates, Arnold is tasked with introducing its services to a younger, job-seeking audience and will launch its first piece of work for the brand next month.

Elliott Seaborn, global chief marketing officer at Monster said: “We’re working hand-in-hand with the Arnold team to create an approach that is smart, fun and compelling around the world.”

Sean McBride, chief creative officer at Arnold Worldwide, said: “Right now is exactly the kind of moment the Monster brand was built for – a time of massive change and even greater opportunity. 

“So, we’re incredibly excited to be working with this brand at this moment, and we can’t wait to make the next great Monster campaign together.”

The news follows the appointment of James Fox as chief client officer at Havas London, the agency’s first since 2019

Source:
Campaign UK

