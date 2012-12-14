Search
2 days ago
Randstad appoints Havas Creative as first global creative agency of record
The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch, which lasted for six months.
Dec 14, 2012
Lack of company strategy frustrates digital talent: Randstad
ASIA-PACIFIC: Digital marketing talent is in high demand across the region, but part of the reason companies are finding it so hard to recruit talent is that their stated requirements are at odds with the actual job offered, according to recruitment firm Randstad.
