Randstad appoints Havas Creative as first global creative agency of record
2 days ago
Shauna Lewis

The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch, which lasted for six months.

Lack of company strategy frustrates digital talent: Randstad
Dec 14, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC: Digital marketing talent is in high demand across the region, but part of the reason companies are finding it so hard to recruit talent is that their stated requirements are at odds with the actual job offered, according to recruitment firm Randstad.

