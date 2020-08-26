Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Masaya Nakade
Masaya Nakade

After spending 16 years leading the creative teams of AKQA globally from London, Masaya Nakade is headed home. The creative veteran has been hired by R/GA Tokyo to be its executive creative director.

Masaya brings with him over two decades of experience globally. As ECD at AKQA he led work for some of the agency’s biggest clients, including Forevermark, VSCO, Ford, Bvlgari, Verizon, Kotex, Muji, and a global suite of Nike cross categories such as The Olympics, Global Nike Women, Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club. He’s won multiple awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, CLIO, LIA and Eurobest. 

"I’ve enjoyed being an alien in the other side of the world," Masaya told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "It gave me an opportunity to see the world differently. After 20 years in Europe, I wanted to see if I could see Japan differently."

He will bing back to Japan an appreciation of London's diverse culture, where people express their thoughts openly and directly in order to affect change. "I’d like to open up conversations here in Japan with respect to the culture I know well," he added. "But TV programs are generally patronising and fake. Brand voices are not too far from it. This needs to change." In terms of his priorities, Masaya lists quality of work, people and life as his focus areas. 

Masaya reckons that he is making this shift at a delicate time for the industry—it has been disrupted by consultancies, the tech might of GAFA (Google Amazon Facebook and Apple) and internalisation of work. Big agencies are struggling, but nimbler agencies are embracing the change. "Luckily, R/GA Tokyo is made up of a small and nimble team, and that’s part of the reason I’m here," he explains. "It’s refreshing to see their work and thinking constantly evolving and adapting. It’s an exciting time to be back in Japan and now with R/GA. I look forward to getting started with the team.”

His bosses believe that as R/GA Tokyo continues to grow, Masaya will be a handy addition to the top management roster. “We have been experiencing exponential growth and success since we started in 2017, working with Japanese and global clients alike,” says Yosuke Suzuki, managing director of R/GA Tokyo. "Masaya’s addition to R/GA Tokyo is sure to give our clients a distinctive edge in this competitive landscape."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

R/GA Tokyo MD Hazui to leave the agency
News
Jun 11, 2018
David Blecken

R/GA Tokyo MD Hazui to leave the agency

Women to Watch 2020: Celia Karl, R/GA Australia
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Celia Karl, R/GA Australia

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Advertising
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure

Muji creates a unique vision of Tokyo in Paris
News
Dec 11, 2017
David Blecken

Muji creates a unique vision of Tokyo in Paris

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
34 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.