tokyo

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade

The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Apr 2, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch

Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.

Dentsu tells 5000 Tokyo staffers to work from home
Feb 26, 2020
Ryoko Tasaki

Dentsu tells 5000 Tokyo staffers to work from home

A Dentsu employee has been infected with COVID-19, and both Dentsu and Shiseido are asking thousands of employees who work in Tokyo's Shiodome area to telecommute.

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo
Nov 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo

The Tokyo branch of the design and innovation agency will become the 33rd Fjord studio worldwide.

Will Japan's numbers dip after 2020 Olympics?
Jun 10, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Will Japan's numbers dip after 2020 Olympics?

Latest ICCA rankings were dominated by Japan, but is it just a temporary high?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia