tokyo
R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.
Asics hosts virtual-reality shoe launch
Global preview event takes place online after plan to host physical event later this year in Tokyo altered because of coronavirus.
Dentsu tells 5000 Tokyo staffers to work from home
A Dentsu employee has been infected with COVID-19, and both Dentsu and Shiseido are asking thousands of employees who work in Tokyo's Shiodome area to telecommute.
Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo
The Tokyo branch of the design and innovation agency will become the 33rd Fjord studio worldwide.
Will Japan's numbers dip after 2020 Olympics?
Latest ICCA rankings were dominated by Japan, but is it just a temporary high?
