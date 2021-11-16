Advertising The Work
4 days ago

Heineken asks whether pandemic romance can survive the end of lockdown

A couple meets and connects online in a hard-to-resist romantic ad shot in Tokyo. But what happens when Lola and Charlie finally meet up in real life?

Heineken has launched an ad specifically made for markets that are just emerging from lockdown.

Created by Publicis Italy and shot in Tokyo under the direction of Show Yanagisawa, the film is a poppy romantic montage set to the rock-n-roll oldie 'Be My Baby'. After a meet-cute in a multiplayer dance game, Charlie and Lola get closer—though not physically—as they engage in various remote, video-mediated experiences during lockdown (don't worry, nothing dirty happens).

Ad Nut will leave it up to you to guess what happens when the lovebirds finally get out of their cages and fly to a drinking establishment to meet IRL. There might be a hint in the words of the director, who says, "We really wanted to capture the excitement of being able to go out, meet new people, and experience new things again.”

The film has launched in Vietnam and will roll out to other markets when and where lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

CREDITS

HEINEKEN
Sr. Director Global Heineken® Brand: Bram Westenbrink
Heineken Communication Director: Daniela Iebba
Heineken Global Communications Manager: Guilherme De Marchi Retz
Heineken Digital Director: Rob van Griensven
Heineken Global Digital Production Manager: Bram Reukers

PUBLICIS ITALY/Le Pub
Global Chief Creative Officer Publicis WW: Bruno Bertelli
Chief Creative Officer: Cristiana Boccassini
Chief Creative Officer: Mihnea Gheorghiu
Global Executive Creative Director: Milos Obradovic
Creative Director: Alessandro Candito
Senior Copywriter:  Christopher Penman
Art Director: Daniele Tesi
Copywriter: Nicolò Santovincenzo
Global Strategy Director: Daniel Vargas Gomez
Global Strategy Director: James Moore
Global Data Strategist: Ilko Petkov
Head of TV: Francesca Zazzera
Producer: Tania Dal Pra
Le Pub Ams GM/ Global Client Service Director: Eleni Charakleia
Group Account Director: Ilaria Castiglioni
Account Manager: Marta Wereszczynska
Account Executive: Tinatin Prangishvili

Production Company: DIVISION
Director: Show Yanagisawa
Executive Producer: Jules de Chateleux
Producer: Aurelie Bruneau
Production Company (Japan):TYO Inc.
Producer:  Hiroki Yaginuma
Producer:  Takumi Fujiwara
Producer:  Maki Osada
Production Manager:  Ryosuke Murooka
DOP:  Gen Ito
Production Designer:  Yukiko Kuribayashi
Wardrobe Stylist:  Yasuhiro Takehisa
Make-up: Nao Yoshida
Hair: Tomoko Sato
Casting: Junko Kaieda, Yusuke Morikawa

Post Production Company: Prodigious
Head of Post: Giulia Lamacchia
Post Producer: Alina Chaplygina
Offline Editor (Director’s cut):  Takashi Tanaka
Off line Editor: Fabrizio Squeo
On line Editors: Samuele Schiavo, Franco Tonnarelli, Matteo Serafini, Alessandro Congiu
Compositing: Alessandro Congiu, Adolfo Navire
Motion Graphic Designer: Matteo Marzano
Video Game: Simon Kounovsky
UI Design: Kentaro Ohira, Gaku Ito
Graphic Artist:Keisuke Osaka
Color Grading:  Cutters Studios Tokyo
Colour: Toshiki Kamei
Colour Assistant: Haruka Ariga

Sound Studio: Screenplay Srl
Executive Producer: Gianfranco Clerici
Producer: Eleonora Lorenzo
Music production: Sizzer
Music supervisor: Michael Bertoldini
Music producer: Seppl Kretz
Music Licensing:  MassiveMusic
Original Song: Be My Baby by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry and Phil Spector

