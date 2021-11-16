Heineken asks whether pandemic romance can survive the end of lockdown

Heineken has launched an ad specifically made for markets that are just emerging from lockdown.

Created by Publicis Italy and shot in Tokyo under the direction of Show Yanagisawa, the film is a poppy romantic montage set to the rock-n-roll oldie 'Be My Baby'. After a meet-cute in a multiplayer dance game, Charlie and Lola get closer—though not physically—as they engage in various remote, video-mediated experiences during lockdown (don't worry, nothing dirty happens).

Ad Nut will leave it up to you to guess what happens when the lovebirds finally get out of their cages and fly to a drinking establishment to meet IRL. There might be a hint in the words of the director, who says, "We really wanted to capture the excitement of being able to go out, meet new people, and experience new things again.”

The film has launched in Vietnam and will roll out to other markets when and where lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

CREDITS

HEINEKEN

Sr. Director Global Heineken® Brand: Bram Westenbrink

Heineken Communication Director: Daniela Iebba

Heineken Global Communications Manager: Guilherme De Marchi Retz

Heineken Digital Director: Rob van Griensven

Heineken Global Digital Production Manager: Bram Reukers

PUBLICIS ITALY/Le Pub

Global Chief Creative Officer Publicis WW: Bruno Bertelli

Chief Creative Officer: Cristiana Boccassini

Chief Creative Officer: Mihnea Gheorghiu

Global Executive Creative Director: Milos Obradovic

Creative Director: Alessandro Candito

Senior Copywriter: Christopher Penman

Art Director: Daniele Tesi

Copywriter: Nicolò Santovincenzo

Global Strategy Director: Daniel Vargas Gomez

Global Strategy Director: James Moore

Global Data Strategist: Ilko Petkov

Head of TV: Francesca Zazzera

Producer: Tania Dal Pra

Le Pub Ams GM/ Global Client Service Director: Eleni Charakleia

Group Account Director: Ilaria Castiglioni

Account Manager: Marta Wereszczynska

Account Executive: Tinatin Prangishvili

Production Company: DIVISION

Director: Show Yanagisawa

Executive Producer: Jules de Chateleux

Producer: Aurelie Bruneau

Production Company (Japan):TYO Inc.

Producer: Hiroki Yaginuma

Producer: Takumi Fujiwara

Producer: Maki Osada

Production Manager: Ryosuke Murooka

DOP: Gen Ito

Production Designer: Yukiko Kuribayashi

Wardrobe Stylist: Yasuhiro Takehisa

Make-up: Nao Yoshida

Hair: Tomoko Sato

Casting: Junko Kaieda, Yusuke Morikawa

Post Production Company: Prodigious

Head of Post: Giulia Lamacchia

Post Producer: Alina Chaplygina

Offline Editor (Director’s cut): Takashi Tanaka

Off line Editor: Fabrizio Squeo

On line Editors: Samuele Schiavo, Franco Tonnarelli, Matteo Serafini, Alessandro Congiu

Compositing: Alessandro Congiu, Adolfo Navire

Motion Graphic Designer: Matteo Marzano

Video Game: Simon Kounovsky

UI Design: Kentaro Ohira, Gaku Ito

Graphic Artist:Keisuke Osaka

Color Grading: Cutters Studios Tokyo

Colour: Toshiki Kamei

Colour Assistant: Haruka Ariga

Sound Studio: Screenplay Srl

Executive Producer: Gianfranco Clerici

Producer: Eleonora Lorenzo

Music production: Sizzer

Music supervisor: Michael Bertoldini

Music producer: Seppl Kretz

Music Licensing: MassiveMusic

Original Song: Be My Baby by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry and Phil Spector