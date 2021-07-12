Advertising PR The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Toyota taps Australian Paralympian's steely grit for mobility message

Brand purpose and Olympic sponsorship come together as Toyota helps wheelchair rugby athlete Ryley Batt to move ahead in a Saatchis campaign.

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's latest Paralympics-focused campaign for Toyota is bringing the brand's 'mobility for all' message to life.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, official sponsor Toyota Australia has launched an integrated campaign with Paralympian Ryley Batt called ‘Breaking Point’ that brings to life through sound and visual effects just how gritty and intense the sport of wheelchair rugby can be. 

“It’s incredible to witness what these athletes go through in a game; how hard they play and push themselves, and the force they inflict on their equipment," said Saatchi & Saatchi Australia chief creative officer Mike Spirkovski. "Their wheelchairs take an absolute battering, which our director Adam Gunser has brought to life in a very real and powerful visual story. It proves just how unstoppable these athletes really are.”

While the focus is on Batt's athletic abilities, the campaign ties-in Toyota's mobility mission with allusions to how Toyota’s Product Planning & Development (PP&D) team worked with Batt to re-engineer elements of his wheelchair to perform better. Unfortunately the short film does not make the exact changes and their impact clear, though Toyota CMO John Pappas explains: "With Ryley, we were able to find a number of new ways to continuously improve his equipment and ultimately get to a place where instead of feeling restricted by the fit, his equipment feels like a more natural extension to his in-game performance.”

Having the film's darkened pitch lit up by cars' headlights is another nice touch, bringing Toyota's participation a step closer to the training process. 

Ryley Batt

CREDITS     

Client: Toyota Motor Corporation Australia
Senior Manager - Brand Management & Communications: Andrew Wearing
Manager, Marketing Communications – Brand & Commercial Vehicles: Matt Tannock
Manager, Communications – Commercial and Brand: Jeremie Smith
Senior Brand Communications Coordinator: Michelle Gulia
Senior Brand Communications Coordinator: Suhailah Davies

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
Chief Creative Officer: Mike Spirkovski                         
Executive Creative Director: Simon Bagnasco                             
Creative Director: Lee Sunter                           
Copywriter: Mac Wright           
Art Director: Anna Fullerton & Celeste Watson

Head of Design: Matt Alpass                             
Executive Producer: Lucy Trengove                               
Senior Integrated Producer: Holly De Roy         
Chief Client Officer: Ben Court
Chief Strategy Officer: Alex Speakman
Group Account Director: Damiano Di Pietro
Planning Director: Joe Heath
Snr. Account Director: Zoe Kypros
Account Director: Tom Collier                           
Account Executive: Elina Nassif

Production Company: Good Oil
Director: Adam Gunser
Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop & Simon Thomas
Producer: Tracey-Lee Permall & Simon Thomas
Post Production: Blockhead NZ
Sound House: Bang Bang Studios
Photographer: Ben Clements
Photographer: Michael Corridore @ Photoplay
Producer: Ross Colebatch

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

5 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

7 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

Related Articles

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think Paris 2024?
Advertising
May 19, 2021
Victoria Chew

Should brands skip the Tokyo Olympics and think ...

Pressure on brands rising over Tokyo Olympic Games
Marketing
Mar 15, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Pressure on brands rising over Tokyo Olympic Games

Game on: advice for global brands ahead of the Tokyo Olympics
Advertising
Feb 16, 2021
Melanie Chevalier

Game on: advice for global brands ahead of the ...

Toyota launches mobility campaign
Advertising
Sep 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Toyota launches mobility campaign

Just Published

Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong

Local celebs Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui star in a spot produced by Uth Hong Kong in partnership with Special Group Australia.

The moon is (soon to be) open for business
Marketing
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The moon is (soon to be) open for business

Ispace, a commercial venture that counts Dentsu among its strategic partners, today announced it's one step closer to putting a lander on the lunar surface next year—with brand sponsors along for the ride.

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
News
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health ...

The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands
Media
14 hours ago
Ben Bold

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands

Research from Kinetic also finds OOH trumps social media for impact.