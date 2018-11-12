london

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Darren Kerr moves to London's Clive
Nov 12, 2018
Staff Writer

Darren Kerr moves to London's Clive

The industry veteran moves from Hong Kong to London to head up the creative services team at Clive.

Why Panasonic is putting increased emphasis on design
Jun 29, 2018
David Blecken

Why Panasonic is putting increased emphasis on design

Takehiro Ikeda, creative director of Panasonic Design and director of the company's design strategy unit, Flux, explains what the company aims to get out of investments in design.

Top 5 politically incorrect ads
Jul 28, 2017
Rick Boost

Top 5 politically incorrect ads

The gross, the bad, and the awkward.

Loyalty HSBC can bank on
Aug 22, 2016
Emily Tan

Loyalty HSBC can bank on

THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Showing uncommon passion for a financial brand, HSBC’s Suresh Balaji tells how he leapt at the chance to relocate to the bank’s birthplace.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia