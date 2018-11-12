london
R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
Darren Kerr moves to London's Clive
The industry veteran moves from Hong Kong to London to head up the creative services team at Clive.
Why Panasonic is putting increased emphasis on design
Takehiro Ikeda, creative director of Panasonic Design and director of the company's design strategy unit, Flux, explains what the company aims to get out of investments in design.
TCL marks banner year with global projection campaign
Electronics company casts ads across New York, London, Paris and more.
Top 5 politically incorrect ads
The gross, the bad, and the awkward.
Loyalty HSBC can bank on
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Showing uncommon passion for a financial brand, HSBC’s Suresh Balaji tells how he leapt at the chance to relocate to the bank’s birthplace.
