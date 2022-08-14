Marketing The Work
Adidas displays Rick-and-Morty-style inflatable heads in London

To mark the release of the Adidas X Speedportal boots, giant inflatable heads of Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema can be seen floating across London.

Following the recent collaboration between Adidas and the TV show Rick and Morty, the heads are in the same style as the characters that appeared in the cartoon.

The inflatables, which are larger than a double-decker bus, will be positioned at Market Road pitches in Camden.

The campaign encourages a selection of London's footballers to compete in live speed and skill challenges as well as seven-a-side matches.

Players who "showcase multidimensional speed" will hear "I like what you got!" from the heads, in addition to the reward of a pair of X-Speedportal boots.

Source:
Campaign UK

