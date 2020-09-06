Advertising Marketing News
Oppo opens pop-up microcinema in London

The China-based smartphone maker's theatre shows films on its latest handset.

Oppo Mobile unveiled a pop-up microcinema where people could watch films from a recliner seat on the company's latest handset.

The activation, which started on September 3 and ran for four days on London's Southbank, offered showings of psychological thriller Make-up and a selection of British Independent Film Awards nominees.

The activation also included a 5G-powered vending machine, offering snacks and treats, as well as brand ambassadors to show visitors how the Oppo Find X2 Pro phone works.

The experience was delivered by CreateLondon's influencer division Vox, which was set up as the business changed its model to activate smaller events with the help of influencers.

Tom Scott, managing director of CreateLondon, said: "We believe that live experiences still have a hugely important role in the brand narrative. For consumers to understand and appreciate new products, they need to experience them in the real world. Digital ads have been a vital stream of communication during lockdown. However, experiential can, and always will, provide that much-needed cut-through.

"We took the decision early on in the crisis to create an influencer division, rather than take events virtual. Our strategy was to activate smaller events and use social creators to amplify their experience."

Source:
Campaign UK
