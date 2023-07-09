Publicis shares jump briefly on Vivendi tie-up rumour but ‘planets don’t seem aligned’

Publicis Groupe’s shares briefly jumped 5% on speculation that Vivendi, the owner of Havas, could push for a tie-up or takeover.

A report in French business title Challengers said Vincent Bolloré, the mogul behind Vivendi, could have as much as $7.6bn to invest by the start of 2024 and is unlikely to “enter a business [sector] that he does not already know ... hence he may be looking at Publicis again”.

However, analysts at Bank of America said the prospect of an M&A deal between the two French groups was “unlikely”, saying the “planets don’t seem aligned”.

Publicis' stock price leapt from about $77 to $82 at 10am on Thursday (6 July) but fell back during the day and closed down nearly 2% at $76 amid wider market fears about rising interest rates.

Spokespeople for Vivendi and Publicis said they had no comment when approached by Campaign.