Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Publicis Groupe retains Samsung US media and digital business

A ‘Power of One’ team of agencies will continue to handle media and digital for the brand.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Publicis Groupe has retained the Samsung US media account, which went up for review in June, Campaign US has learned. 

Publicis Groupe, which declined to comment, was the incumbent on the account, handling digital and media buying through a “Power of One” solution with agencies including Starcom, Digitas and Razorfish. 

R3 was the pitch consultant and confirmed the Publicis Groupe win.

AdAge reported in June that Samsung had called the pitch and invited the incumbent group of Publicis agencies along with Interpublic Group, Dentsu and WPP to participate. 

Samusung’s U.S. media account is worth an estimated $606 million annually across all Samsung product lines, which include consumer electronics, home appliances and B2B technology solutions. 

Samsung’s global account is not up for review and is still handled by Publicis Groupe, which has held the account since 2007, sources told Campaign US. Samsung has worked with Publicis creative agency Leo Burnett since 2004.

Samsung did not reply to requests for comment in time for publication.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

6 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

7 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA
Advertising
Jan 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer
Digital
Jan 10, 2021
Omar Oakes

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor
Advertising
Jan 10, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private ...

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts
Advertising
Dec 4, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to ...

Just Published

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Creative new business fell 12.6% globally in 2020, according to R3's year-end wrapup, with an overall increase in media business partially offsetting the decline. See which agencies and holding groups won the most.

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
Media
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...

The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle
Advertising
4 hours ago
Bob Hoffman

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle

THE AD CONTRARIAN: You'd think that after 10 plus years of hysterical 'millennial' horseshit that went nowhere, the advertising industry would have learned something. But, of course, the ad industry never learns anything. So here we are again.