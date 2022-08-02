Advertising Marketing News
Nikita Mishra
Aug 3, 2022

Publicis Groupe elevates Jason Williams, Andy Fergusson in key appointments

Williams and Fergusson step into their new roles this month.

Jason Williams, Andy Fergusson, Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe has elevated Jason Williams to the newly created regional role of head of creative excellence, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APAC & MEA) region. He will report to Natalie Lam, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe, APAC & MEA.

This appointment is a testament to Williams’ significant contribution to Leo Burnett Australia over the last 15 years, where he is currently chief creative officer and has won several awards including the Cannes Grand Prix, Clios, D&AD and Spikes Asia. 

Commenting on the appointment, Lam says: “Jason is a creative heavyweight in Australia and the global Leo Burnett network, now we are lucky to share his creative firepower with all of Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA markets, clients and teams. I’m thrilled to have the chance to partner with him to deliver even stronger business impact and creative excellence, as well as shaping the overall creative vision for Publicis Groupe to be the best modern creative powerhouse with many exciting initiatives for a connected community of 4,000+ creatives.”

In the new role, Williams will report to Natalie Lam, chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe, APAC & MEA and focus on bolstering the creative output of each market.

In another key announcement, Andrew Fergusson has been promoted to the role of national executive creative director at Leo Burnett Australia. Fergusson joined the agency in 2020 and will be responsible for the creative projects in Sydney and Melbourne.  

Prior to joining Leo Burnett Sydney, Fergusson led accounts across the US, Asia and Australia during a 10-year stint at Droga5. He will work closely with Emma Montgomery, CEO at Leo Burnett Australia, and Catherine King, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett Australia to lead the agency’s growth.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

