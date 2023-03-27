Ajit Gurnani's role expands at Publicis Groupe South Asia

Publicis Groupe South Asia has handed over the additional role of chief business development officer to Ajit Gurnani.

He continues his current role as chief growth officer, Publicis Media Services, India.

In his new role, he will be responsible for enhancing new business offerings, strengthening client relationships and accelerating growth for the group and its clients.

Gurani will also drive greater synergies, and connectivity across the network's agencies, its solution hubs and practices for increased client value and maximum business results.

He will work with Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia.

Acharya said, “This role is a vital one for the Groupe and is aimed at further solidifying partnerships with clients and keeping up our pace of new business momentum. Ajit is a seasoned leader that brings remarkable perspective, depth, and dimension to every brand conversation and from across various vantage points. His vast experience across categories, businesses and working with multi-disciplinary teams is an added asset.”

Gurnani said, “I am thrilled at the opportunity. Publicis Groupe South Asia has been performing spectacularly on new business and future-facing capabilities and I look forward to my part in elevating its position further and bringing in new partnerships, connections, and surefire growth. Publicis Power of One model is very powerful, and I hope to leverage it fully to unlock tangible value for the Groupe and its clients.”