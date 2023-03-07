Advertising News The Information
Shauna Lewis
4 days ago

Premier League blows final whistle on creative pitch

Result follows a competitive pitch between Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Wieden & Kennedy London, Havas and Pablo.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has scored the winner in the Premier League creative review, following a competitive pitch. Four agencies were in the final round for the account, with the other three being Wied

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

Premier League kicks off creative account review
Dec 11, 2022
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Kelly Pon, BBH
Feb 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Kelly Pon, BBH

Russell Barrett leaves BBH India
Dec 19, 2022
Campaign India Team

Russell Barrett leaves BBH India

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Oct 21, 2019
Arvind Hickman

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No ...

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.