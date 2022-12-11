Advertising News
Imogen Watson
Dec 11, 2022

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.

Premier League: FCB Inferno was hired to promote the work it does with primary schools
Premier League: FCB Inferno was hired to promote the work it does with primary schools

The Premier League has put its creative account up for review.

The incumbent FCB Inferno has confirmed it will repitch for the account it originally won in 2019.

FCB Inferno was hired to help promote the work the Premier League does with primary schools, as well as other football-based initiatives aimed at young children, including Premier League Kicks.

VMLY&R (in its previous incarnation of Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R) won the Premier League business in 2016 as the body's first agency of record.

FCB Inferno has released several campaigns since winning the work, including "For the love of sport", which marked the return of live game attendance, and more recently, "More than 90 minutes", which celebrated its 30th anniversary and thanked fans and the football community.

The decision to review the Premier League's creative account follows the appointment of Alison Brittain as its new chair in July.

The Premier League declined to comment.

Campaign UK

