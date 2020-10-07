Pizza Hut uses trick shots, in real life and on a foosball table, to keep consumers hooked

How do you keep wary consumers, long used to working and playing at home, thinking about and ordering their favourite Pizza? If you're Pizza Hut, it appears the best way out is to build campaigns that focus on different levels of physical exertion to reel in fans of their offerings.

In the case of Hong Kong and China, Pizza Hut and Ogilvy are focusing on the new football season in Europe. With an estimated 300 million football fans in the market, Pizza Hut’s ‘12th Player Club’ campaign is ramping up to encourage football fans who are stuck isolating at home to get into the football spirit, whilst tucking into pizza.

The campaign by Ogilvy brings the “Foosball Pizza Box”—designed with a fully playable foosball table integrated into the lid—right into the homes of diners. “A lot of football fans have been stuck at home during these past few months, so we wanted to bring the fun and flavour to them," John Koay, ECD for Ogilvy Hong Kong, said in a release. "The Foosball Pizza Box .. brings together the football action and delicious pizza for a memorable meal experience that you can share with friends.”

The campaign runs from October 6 through October 20 with five Foosball Pizza Boxes up for grabs. To get their hands on a Pizza Foosball table and other exclusive offers, people can download the Pizza Hut App, join the 12th Player Club, and leave a creative comment on the Pizza Hut Hong Kong Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Pizza Hut is taking a different path to keep its fans coming back for more. To celebrate 25 years of Pizza Hut’s Stuffed Crust, a concept developed by The Zoo Republic features the line ‘but have you tried Stuffed Crust?’, and a tongue-in-cheek social campaign pits the variant against some of the most skilful trick-shot clips trending on Instagram Reels and TikTok.

Working with prominent content creators such as the_fidtness_wizzard to bring Pizza Hut’s campaign to life, The Wired Agency was responsible for the social media and content elements. "As our brand modernises and becomes even more relevant, we wanted to play on this in society and culture," said Chet Patel, CMO for Pizza Hut Australia. "This, alongside the classic Aussie humour where taking the mickey out of each other in good humour is actually a sign of mateship."

The Wired Agency will leveraging real-time news and current events across Australia and the world, over the coming months, to extend the campaign.

CREDITS

CHINA:

Pizza Hut:

Wendy Leung – Marketing Director

Yoyo Lam – Marketing Manager

Karen Shea – Assistant Marketing Manager

Ogilvy:

Reed Collins – Chief Creative Officer APAC

John Koay – Executive Creative Director

Matthew Nisbet – Executive Creative Director

Amy Cheng – Associate Creative Director

Jo Wong – Senior Art Director

John Koay – Art Director

Alexandra Colgan - Copywriter

Yuliani Setiadi – Executive Group Director

Vincent Lam – Group Account Director

Rachel Tsui – Account Manager

AUSTRALIA:

Campaign Concept and OOH: The Zoo Republic

Digital, Social and Content: The Wired Agency

OOH: Initiative