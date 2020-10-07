Advertising Digital Media News The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Pizza Hut uses trick shots, in real life and on a foosball table, to keep consumers hooked

The fast food brand is using a variety of campaigns across APAC markets to keep consumers coming back for more.

Pizza Hut uses trick shots, in real life and on a foosball table, to keep consumers hooked

How do you keep wary consumers, long used to working and playing at home, thinking about and ordering their favourite Pizza? If you're Pizza Hut, it appears the best way out is to build campaigns that focus on different levels of physical exertion to reel in fans of their offerings. 

In the case of Hong Kong and China, Pizza Hut and Ogilvy are focusing on the new football season in Europe. With an estimated 300 million football fans in the market, Pizza Hut’s ‘12th Player Club’ campaign is ramping up to encourage football fans who are stuck isolating at home to get into the football spirit, whilst tucking into pizza.

The campaign by Ogilvy brings the “Foosball Pizza Box”—designed with a fully playable foosball table integrated into the lid—right into the homes of diners. “A lot of football fans have been stuck at home during these past few months, so we wanted to bring the fun and flavour to them," John Koay, ECD for Ogilvy Hong Kong, said in a release. "The Foosball Pizza Box .. brings together the football action and delicious pizza for a memorable meal experience that you can share with friends.”

The campaign runs from October 6 through October 20 with five Foosball Pizza Boxes up for grabs. To get their hands on a Pizza Foosball table and other exclusive offers, people can download the Pizza Hut App, join the 12th Player Club, and leave a creative comment on the Pizza Hut Hong Kong Facebook page

Meanwhile, in Australia, Pizza Hut is taking a different path to keep its fans coming back for more. To celebrate 25 years of Pizza Hut’s Stuffed Crust, a concept developed by The Zoo Republic features the line ‘but have you tried Stuffed Crust?’, and a tongue-in-cheek social campaign pits the variant against some of the most skilful trick-shot clips trending on Instagram Reels and TikTok. 

Working with prominent content creators such as the_fidtness_wizzard to bring Pizza Hut’s campaign to life, The Wired Agency was responsible for the social media and content elements. "As our brand modernises and becomes even more relevant, we wanted to play on this in society and culture," said Chet Patel, CMO for Pizza Hut Australia. "This, alongside the classic Aussie humour where taking the mickey out of each other in good humour is actually a sign of mateship."

The Wired Agency will leveraging real-time news and current events across Australia and the world, over the coming months, to extend the campaign.  

CREDITS

CHINA:

Pizza Hut:
Wendy Leung – Marketing Director
Yoyo Lam – Marketing Manager
Karen Shea – Assistant Marketing Manager

Ogilvy:
Reed Collins – Chief Creative Officer APAC
John Koay – Executive Creative Director
Matthew Nisbet – Executive Creative Director
Amy Cheng – Associate Creative Director
Jo Wong – Senior Art Director
John Koay – Art Director
Alexandra Colgan - Copywriter
Yuliani Setiadi – Executive Group Director
Vincent Lam – Group Account Director
Rachel Tsui – Account Manager

AUSTRALIA:

Campaign Concept and OOH: The Zoo Republic
Digital, Social and Content: The Wired Agency
OOH: Initiative 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

6 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

8 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

10 Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

Related Articles

Pizza Hut, Ikea and a yummy take on pizza
Advertising
Mar 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Pizza Hut, Ikea and a yummy take on pizza

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)
Advertising
Dec 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut puts durian on pizza (really)

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
Advertising
Sep 25, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong
News
Sep 14, 2020
Carol Huang

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

Just Published

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding
Advertising
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering ...

Focus to be placed on business lines and skill sets above agency brands, says CEO Ashish Bhasin.

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy
Marketing
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy

Vietnam agency says it has identified a "gap in the middle" between creative/digital agencies that focus on communication, and consultancies that focus on business and marketing.

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India

The president of Walt Disney APAC and chairman of both Star and Disney India will stay on three months to help choose a successor before making a move to turn entrepreneur.

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky water campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky ...

A campaign for 8+ water in Thailand is not meant to be understood. (That's a relief.)