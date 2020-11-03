Advertising Media Data News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Pitch activity is up, but new business revenues are dropping during the pandemic

Agencies are pitching more than ever for new business, but account billings are down during the pandemic.

Unsplash
Unsplash

Despite a year colored by a global pandemic, the number of new business pitches have remained largely steady around the world. 

What has changed for agencies is the size of new business revenue.

Year-to-date, there have been just shy of 4,691 pitches combined between creative and media agencies globally, up 0.5% from the 4,713 pitches in the same period last year. Revenue, on the other hand, has dropped by a whopping 12%, from $1.9 billion to $1.7 billion—and creative agencies are bearing the brunt of it.

That’s according to R3 Worldwide’s latest global New Business League table, which shows that creative agencies are pitching more for businesses that are willing to pay less money over the course of the year. New business revenue at creative agencies globally declined 15% to roughly $1.1 billion this year, from $1.2 billion last year.

Media agencies, on the other hand, are experiencing a slightly stronger year globally, with pitch revenues down just 7.7% to roughly $245 million, while the overall number of new business wins rose 3% to 138. 

 

In September, three of the top five creative agencies worldwide in new business rankings—VMLY&R, Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson—were from WPP, marking a good year for the holding company from a new business perspective. Accenture’s acquisition of Droga5 last year also appears to have paid off, as the agency is one of the top five agencies globally in new business pitches, and comes in at number one in the US.

Other agencies have seen significant growth in the last month alone. From a global perspective, Dentsu’s Isobar is the biggest mover, jumping from ninth to second place after winning 243 pieces of new business in September, demonstrating success in taking on shorter term project-based work. 

Yet once again, VMLY&R held on to the top spot globally, with 122 new wins in September including Adidas in China and Tesco in Malaysia.

Source:
Campaign US

Just Published

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and ...

Asia VP of marketing Nirmal Nair weighs in on ‘collapsing’ agency silos and why the brand is spending 20% of its media budget on those not looking for cars.

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge
The Work
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

In a volatile world, your home is your refuge

Ikea's new campaign, via TBWA Singapore, says that your home can be a buffer to the noise and fragility of the outside world.

AI bias is not always bad in marketing
Digital
13 hours ago
Min Sun

AI bias is not always bad in marketing

Bias is often perceived as a negative, but marketers can exploit it to get results quicker—so long as they understand the limitations, says Appier's chief AI scientist.

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their brand stand out
Advertising
15 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How marketers embrace ecommerce and make their ...

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS WEBINAR: Brands need to devise unique communication plans to interest consumers tired of stale content, top executives from Shopee, TripAdvisor and Celtra tell us.