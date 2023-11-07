PHD co-founder Jonathan Durden reveals new role

Jonathan Durden, ex co-founder of PHD, has joined augmented reality advertising agency 3RockAR as non-executive partner.

Bringing his expertise and connections in the UK ad market, Durden will work on connecting 3RockAR with agencies and new clients, starting with the shop's UK presence.

A self-proclaimed "everything reality partner", 3RockAR’s mission is to give brands innovative methods of communication, including the use of 3D billboards, immersive digital out of home, and “magic mirror” experiences where viewers see themselves in an AR ad.

Durden has joined the agency as he believes its technology has the power to "cut through the white noise" and deliver memorable experiences.

Referencing decreasing attention spans in society, and the way 3RockAR combats this, he said: “More than ever, brands need new methods to cut through. This is not a moment, it’s a movement."

Since leaving PHD in 2007, Durden has been working as an advisor and consultant for businesses both in and outside of the media industry.