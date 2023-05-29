Marketing News
Campaign India Team
6 hours ago

PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO

He had been PepsiCo's senior senior director of marketing for international beverages.

PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat as chief marketing officer, Indian beverages.

Bhagat updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his move. He was senior director - marketing, international beverages. 

Bhagat had joined PepsiCo in 2008 as assistant brand manager for Pepsi and Tropicana.

In a career spanning over 19 years, he has also worked with LG Electronics and United Breweries. 

Source:
Campaign India

