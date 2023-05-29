PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO

PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat as chief marketing officer, Indian beverages.



Bhagat updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his move. He was senior director - marketing, international beverages.



Bhagat had joined PepsiCo in 2008 as assistant brand manager for Pepsi and Tropicana.



In a career spanning over 19 years, he has also worked with LG Electronics and United Breweries.