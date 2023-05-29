PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat as chief marketing officer, Indian beverages.
Bhagat updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his move. He was senior director - marketing, international beverages.
Bhagat had joined PepsiCo in 2008 as assistant brand manager for Pepsi and Tropicana.
In a career spanning over 19 years, he has also worked with LG Electronics and United Breweries.
PepsiCo elevates Tarun Bhagat as CMO
He had been PepsiCo's senior senior director of marketing for international beverages.
PepsiCo has elevated Tarun Bhagat as chief marketing officer, Indian beverages.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Why the current economic climate presents the ...
Businesses have a unique opportunity to adapt, streamline processes, position themselves for future growth and stay ahead of the competition by investing in marketing, which can be a powerful driver of success.
The Adani Group shows India it can get things done
The corporate film conceptualised by Ogilvy showcases world-class infrastructure many said was impossible to build.
China social media in 2023: The brand guide to ...
To truly stand out in China, it's crucial for brands to carefully select the right social media platforms and take advantage of their innovative features. Photo: Louis Vuitton
Taobao Tmall Group in 2023 and beyond: Thriving in ...
As Taobao marks its 20th anniversary, the Chinese e-commerce giant is tapping into its rich ecosystem and technology-driven background to continue delivering for both merchants and consumers.