Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

PepsiCo sponsors first-ever Women’s Finalissima match between England and Brazil

The match will take place on 6 April at Wembley Stadium.

PepsiCo: Women’s Finalissima is organised by governing bodies for football in Europe and South America
PepsiCo: Women’s Finalissima is organised by governing bodies for football in Europe and South America

PepsiCo is continuing its commitment to women’s football by sponsoring the first edition of the Uefa-Conmebol Women’s Finalissima.

Organised by the governing bodies for football in Europe and South America, Women’s Finalissima will see England, winners of Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, face Brazil, winners of the 2022 Copa América Femenina, in a first-of-its-kind match.

The game will take place at Wembley Stadium tomorrow (6 April) at 7.45pm with PepsiCo’s sponsorship aiming to support “the growth of women’s football and keep momentum behind the game”.

“The first-ever Women's Finalissima is set to be a true footballing spectacle and we can't wait to be involved in this latest milestone for the women's game,” Fiona Tomlin, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo UK & Ireland, said.

"Since the start of our Uefa Women's Champions League sponsorship in 2020, it has been fantastic to see how women's football has continued to grow and start to get more of the recognition it deserves.”

The commercial value of women’s football is projected to grow six-fold in the next decade in Europe.

Tomlin added: “We want to keep playing our part in elevating the sport even further, leveraging our globally-recognised brands and rolling out initiatives that drive awareness and engagement with women's football around the world.

“Through this, our ultimate aim is to help grow the game from grassroots all the way through to elite level.”

PepsiCo’s partnership with Uefa-Conmebol Women’s Finalissima follows a range of initiatives backed by the brand as part of its commitment to women’s football.

The brand helped build anticipation for the Women’s Euro final in 2022, lining up musician Becky Hill to perform at the game.

In 2020 PepsiCo announced a five-year partnership with Uefa Women’s football to support the game at all levels as well as Uefa's Together #WePlayStrong programme, which is aimed at encouraging more girls and women to play football.

PepsiCo’s Uefa Champions League and Uefa Women’s Champions League campaign rolled out across brands such as Doritos, Walkers MAX and Pepsi MAX.

The campaign was fronted by England captain Leah Williamson and offered various prizes, including a training session with Williamson.

The competition ran across 20 retailers including Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

In 2022, PepsiCo also partnered with Women in Football, a network of professionals supporting women in the game.

The brand sponsored 45 aspiring female coaches on the Football Association’s "Introduction to Coaching" course.

The sponsorship follows PepsiCo unveiling its new logo, marking its first significant rebrand in almost 15 years.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK
