Omnicom partners with Adobe to automate content supply chain

Omnicom has inked an enterprise partnership with Adobe to integrate its content supply chain tools within its marketing stack, Omni, the company announced Monday.

The license will integrate Adobe’s creative and experience applications, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Workfront and Adobe Experience Manager, within Omni to streamline and automate content workflows.

Omnicom will also gain enterprise access to Adobe Firefly, its tool for versioning photos in real-time, and Adobe Sensei GenAI, a new content-creation generative AI capability, to help its staff produce and deliver creative work efficiently.

The partnership comes as Omnicom’s agencies are asked to meet growing demand for content. “Clients are looking to provide a larger quantity and variety of personalized content to customers,” according to a statement.

The partnership also reflects a larger trend of creative services evolving to keep up with technology and automation, as more agencies embrace generative AI in particular. Marketers can use Adobe Firefly, which launched in March, to tweak their campaigns in real-time in response to campaign performance.

“Through this offering, our agencies from different disciplines and geographies will remain connected throughout the entirety of the content supply chain, helping to transform our clients’ businesses in a faster, more effective way,” said Paolo Yuvienco, EVP and chief technology officer at Omnicom Group in a press release.

The deal comes as Omnicom makes a larger push to incorporate AI into its operations. On its Q1 earnings call in April, and in an interview with Campaign US, CEO John Wren spoke about the transformative potential of AI on the advertising and marketing business. The company has an enterprise partnership with Microsoft that integrates generative AI chatbot ChatGPT in Omni across all of its operations.