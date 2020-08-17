Advertising Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
Aug 17, 2020

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

Danone has appointed OMD as its media agency of record for Malaysia and Thailand, following a multi-agency pitch which ended in June. The three-year contract will see the Omnicom-owned agency take on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the global food and beverage company.

Campaign understands that the combined estimated billings for both markets is estimated at $20 million ($13 million for Thailand  and $7 million for Malaysia). In Thailand, OMD was the incumbent while the other agencies in the final pitch were IPG, Wavemaker and Carat. In Malaysia, OMD won the account from incumbent Wavemaker. Other agencies who participated in the pitch were IPG and Dentsu.

OMD Thailand has expanded its Danone remit. The agency, which was previously responsible for only digital media planning and buying for Dumex now oversees all media planning and buying for Growing Up Milk brands under Dumex and Hi-Q. The pitch also saw OMD consolidate the Malaysia business, with the Malaysia office responsible for all Growing Up Milk brands under the Danone portfolio.

Danone cited OMD's understanding of its brands for awarding an expanded mandate. “When we partner with a media agency, we look out for that one team who can work as an extension of our own to naturally co-build winning campaigns for our Growing Up Milk brands in Malaysia (Dumex Dugro, Mamil, AptaGrow and Milnutri),” said Anca Everts, marketing director, Danone Malaysia, in an OMD release. Danone Thailand marketing director Korakot Vuthihirunthamrong similarly cited OMD's expertise and business understanding. 

While OMD Thailand has already begun work on 1 August, the Malaysia business starts on 1 Oct 2020.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
Marketing
Aug 10, 2020
Nielsen

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs

Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink
Advertising
Aug 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance ...

Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with shifting consumer sentiment
Country Rankings
Aug 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with ...

Line takes hold in Thailand, expanding far beyond its roots
Analysis
Aug 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Line takes hold in Thailand, expanding far beyond ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
33 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.