PR News
John Harrington
16 hours ago

Ogilvy PR launches global business influencer offer

The agency has launched a global offer focused on the growing trend of business influencers.

Senior influence team (L-R): Poppy Regan, business influence manager; Rahul Titus, global head of influence; and James Baldwin, influence director.
Senior influence team (L-R): Poppy Regan, business influence manager; Rahul Titus, global head of influence; and James Baldwin, influence director.

Ogilvy PR’s new global business influencer offer is led from the UK by Rahul Titus, global head of influence, and business influence director James Baldwin.

They have built a team of business influencer specialists, primarily in the UK, offering services including strategy, identification, content creation and “full integration across multichannel marketing activities”, the agency said.

Ogilvy PR defines business influencers as “credible business professionals with established audiences and genuine industry experience”. “They provide contextual, informative and independent insight that impacts professional buying decisions in ways brands can’t.”

The agency is already using the new offer with clients including IBM, Samsung Business and Vodafone Business. The plan is to now build the business influencer team on a global basis.

The agency pointed to data from Forbes showing the growing importance of business influencers. For example, 90 per cent of sales-driven b2b audiences no longer trust sales messages, but 92 per cent of b2b buyers would engage if the professional is a known industry thought leader, the data shows.

In addition, 74 per cent of b2b marketers agree that influencer marketing improves relationships with brands, yet only 19 per cent run ongoing influencer programmes.

Recent research by Research and Markets estimates that global b2b influencer marketing has the potential to generate $11.7bn by the end of 2022.

Titus, who was promoted to global head of influence earlier this year, told PRWeek the “time felt absolutely right” to launch a specialist b2b influencer product.

“One of the things that we started seeing at some point last year was that a lot more b2b clients [are] looking at influencer marketing as a very credible way of reaching their audiences,” he said.

Titus said the offer had been run on a test basis in the UK and a few other markets in recent months, “and what we’ve seen is that it works wonderfully”. Strategies tend to be more targeted and budgets tend to be bigger, he said.

Examples of the work so far include a b2b influencer partnership with Samsung Business to launch its new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, which included roundtables and a LinkedIn thought leadership series.

The team’s work with IBM included podcasts discussing how cloud computing is aiding businesses. Its Nokia activity featured a fly-on-the-wall documentary series with industry influencers looking at how they solve problems for the client.

“What we’re really seeing, very quickly, is these b2b audiences are much, much more likely to react to marketing comms when it’s not the brand talking directly, but it’s using credible spokespeople in that space.”

Titus declined to revealed the size of Ogilvy PR’s business influencer team, but said it was “sizeable”, adding: “It’s a big investment for us over the next 12 months to see the team grow across all markets.”

Business influencer is "the next frontier in influencer marketing,” he said.

“I think the brands that will get it right are the brands that will… enter the space as early adaptors. It is why we’re seeing so many brands really jump onto this bandwagon, because it’s working.”

 

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

Ogilvy PR ups Rahul Titus to new global role
PR
Jun 30, 2022
John Harrington

Ogilvy PR ups Rahul Titus to new global role

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR
Marketing
2 days ago
Jack O'Brien

ViiV names Havas Health & You its single global AOR

Amazon Books brings reading to life with mixed media global campaign
Advertising
Jul 27, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Amazon Books brings reading to life with mixed ...

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global digital unit
PR
Jun 29, 2022
Katlyn Herman

Golin ups Jeff Beringer to president of global ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.