Ogilvy PR launches global business influencer offer

Ogilvy PR’s new global business influencer offer is led from the UK by Rahul Titus, global head of influence, and business influence director James Baldwin.

They have built a team of business influencer specialists, primarily in the UK, offering services including strategy, identification, content creation and “full integration across multichannel marketing activities”, the agency said.

Ogilvy PR defines business influencers as “credible business professionals with established audiences and genuine industry experience”. “They provide contextual, informative and independent insight that impacts professional buying decisions in ways brands can’t.”

The agency is already using the new offer with clients including IBM, Samsung Business and Vodafone Business. The plan is to now build the business influencer team on a global basis.

The agency pointed to data from Forbes showing the growing importance of business influencers. For example, 90 per cent of sales-driven b2b audiences no longer trust sales messages, but 92 per cent of b2b buyers would engage if the professional is a known industry thought leader, the data shows.

In addition, 74 per cent of b2b marketers agree that influencer marketing improves relationships with brands, yet only 19 per cent run ongoing influencer programmes.

Recent research by Research and Markets estimates that global b2b influencer marketing has the potential to generate $11.7bn by the end of 2022.

Titus, who was promoted to global head of influence earlier this year, told PRWeek the “time felt absolutely right” to launch a specialist b2b influencer product.