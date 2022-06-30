Ogilvy PR ups Rahul Titus to new global role

The agency said Rahul Titus (pictured) will “build on the existing momentum by scaling Ogilvy’s influence capabilities across the global Ogilvy network”.

Reporting to Ogilvy PR global chief executive Julianna Richter, he will “work closely with other Ogilvy businesses to unlock new growth opportunities through Influence-enabled content and experiences”, the agency stated.

Titus joined Ogilvy in 2017 from MediaCom, where he was head of influencer marketing.

Ogilvy said that over the past five years, “Rahul and his team have redefined the influencer economy through their industry-leading thought leadership”, as well as launching the inclusive influence initiative and unveiling Ogilvy UK’s recent commitment to no longer work with influencers who digitally alter their faces or bodies in their content.

“Rahul’s vision and ambition to tackle diversity, inclusion and belonging, and push for greater transparency around images being distorted and edited, has set industry standards, and resulted in Ogilvy winning flagship new business, including Unilever and Mondelez.”

Richter said: “Rahul has been a driving force behind Ogilvy’s influence offer – creating a differentiated point of view on how Influencers and those partnering with them must play a responsible role in culture and society and developing new IP, including a unique b2b offering we are introducing now to our clients. Influence is a huge growth opportunity for Ogilvy, sitting at the intersections of our modern, creative communications capabilities. Rahul’s depth and expertise will help us quickly strengthen our unique offering globally, driving value for more clients and prospects in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Titus said: “Influence at Ogilvy has grown from strength to strength over the last five years and I am incredibly proud and honoured to be leading this next chapter in its evolution. Influence, if done right, has the power to transform brands and drive real impact and I am excited to partner with our markets around the world to showcase our world class, award-winning practice to our clients.”