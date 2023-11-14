Ogilvy names global and EMEA president for integrated comms

The new role will focus on Ogilvy’s integrated offering and strengthening the agency’s earned-first creative capability across PR, influence and social across the EMEA.

As global and EMEA president for integrated communications, Matt Buchanan will continue to lead Ogilvy’s global consumer PR division, reporting to Julianna Richter, global chief executive.

He will also continue to partner Joanna Oosthuizen, EMEA chief client officer, and the agency’s other regional leaders, including Charlotte Tansill, president in North America, and Emily Poon, president in Asia.

Buchanan said: “Brands don’t come to agencies anymore simply wanting advertising, PR or social media. They come with a business problem and want the best of everything, all the time. What’s always excited me about Ogilvy is our deep specialist expertise and our focus on integration.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter, working more closely with our teams across EMEA to further elevate our earned-first offering and ensure our clients are getting the best of Ogilvy’s creative excellence.”

Before joining Ogilvy PR in 2019, Buchanan was managing director of One Green Bean in Australia. He was one of the agency’s founding UK partners, having launched the London business in 2015.

Before this, he was also managing director at Pulse Communications, the consumer brands agency within Ogilvy PR Australia.

Throughout his career, Buchanan has held PR roles at agencies including Bell Pottinger, Hill & Knowlton and Red Consultancy. He is currently a board member of trade organisation the PRCA.

Commenting on the new role, Richter said: “This promotion and added responsibility recognises Matt’s leadership over the last five years, and the valuable contribution he has made to elevate Ogilvy PR’s offering.