Ogilvy PR ups Rahul Titus to new global role
Jun 30, 2022
John Harrington

Ogilvy PR ups Rahul Titus to new global role

Agency has promoted UK and EMEA head of influence to the new role of global head of influence.

Free webinar tomorrow features Microsoft, UPS comms leads
Jul 18, 2016
Staff Writer

Free webinar tomorrow features Microsoft, UPS comms leads

Microsoft’s Andrew Pickup and UPS’ Tan Sock Hwee are featured speakers for the Ogilvy PR webinar.

World Economic Forum selects Ogilvy Public Relations for seventh year
Sep 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

World Economic Forum selects Ogilvy Public Relations for seventh year

CHINA - Following a competitive bid, the World Economic Forum (the Forum) has chosen Ogilvy Public Relations (Ogilvy PR), Beijing as its official PR partner for this year’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions, widely known as the Summer Davos, which begins tomorrow in Dalian, China.

Ogilvy PR supports World Economic Forum for sixth year
Sep 10, 2012
Staff Writer

Ogilvy PR supports World Economic Forum for sixth year

TIANJIN - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing will be the PR partner for The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), opening tomorrow.

Singapore has strongest city brand perception: report
Sep 7, 2012
David Blecken

Singapore has strongest city brand perception: report

ASIA-PACIFIC – Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney have the strongest brand perception among major cities across Asia-Pacific, according to a new study by Ogilvy Public Relations and PublicAffairsAsia.

Ogilvy PR Beijing imports senior vice-president from Australia
Jul 20, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ogilvy PR Beijing imports senior vice-president from Australia

BEIJING - Ogilvy Public Relations Beijing has named as senior vice-president Simon Webb (pictured), who has transferred from public affairs consultancy Parker & Partners in Australia.

