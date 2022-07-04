Marketing News
Jul 4, 2022

Ogilvy elevates Hirol Gandhi as president for Mumbai and Kolkata

Gandhi was previously managing partner for Ogilvy Mumbai.

Hirol Gandhi
Hirol Gandhi
Ogilvy India has announced the elevation of Hirol Gandhi as president and head of office, Mumbai and Kolkata.  
 
Gandhi has spent more than 22 years with Ogilvy, the last 18 months of which was as managing partner at the agency's office in Mumbai. He has been leading the Vodafone Idea (Vi) business for the last eight years. 
  
VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India, said, “The next three years are the years of transformation for Ogilvy in India. Hirol is an extraordinary future focused leader who also has an astute sense of business. We need a champion like him to accelerate our journey into modernising our largest office.”
 
Gandhi said, “After having successfully partnered brands in their growth and transformation journey, this is an equally exciting and challenging opportunity - chart the next chapter for Mumbai and Kolkata offices, and further accelerate the transformation agenda. I'm really looking forward to my next phase at Ogilvy.”  
 
