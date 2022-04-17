Ogilvy names new leaders for Singapore, Malaysia and India

Ogilvy is shuffling its leadership deck in Asia-Pacific, announcing that India CEO Kunal Jeswani will move to Singapore to become Group CEO for Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia. Jeswani will be with Ogilvy India for the next two months before making his move to Singapore to succeed Chris Riley, who is departing the agency.

Jeswani has been CEO of Ogilvy India since 2015, previously serving as its chief digital officer.

In turn, Ogilvy India has announced the elevation of VR Rajesh as group president, effective June 1st, 2022. Rajesh was president of the agency's advertising vertical since July 2019. As group president, Rajesh will lead Ogilvy's offices in the country and handle the P&L across its advertising, brand and content, experience, health, PR and influence, verticals along with the agency's consulting business.

Kent Wertime, co-CEO, Ogilvy Asia, and chairperson, Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia Group, said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that Kunal is taking up this important role. Kunal lives the Ogilvy spirit: he cares deeply about Ogilvy people and what we stand for, he is focused on building close client relationships, he is deeply passionate about the creative product for our clients, and he constantly aims to shape and transform the Ogilvy service offer through innovation, new capabilities and new partnerships.”

Piyush Pandey, chairperson of global creative and executive chairperson, Ogilvy India, said, "VR is a fantastic leader and a pivotal driver of our business and our culture. He joined Ogilvy in 2004 and has grown from strength to strength within Ogilvy. Since 2018, he has led Ogilvy Mumbai and Kolkata, growing the business consistently year after year. He embodies Ogilvy values and knows how critical it is to nurture strong talent in our business. He is a powerful growth driver, an influential client partner, and a passionate creative partner. VR also understands the importance of transformation in our business and has demonstrated this time and again - championing new transformative roles, new capabilities and new revenue streams.”