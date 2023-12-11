Anurag Agnihotri elevated at Ogilvy to CCO

Ogilvy India has announced the elevation of Anurag Agnihotri, currently managing partner - creative, West India, as chief creative officer (West).

Agnihotri will report to Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India.

He will be part of the Ogilvy West leadership team alongside Hirol Gandhi, president and head of office - Mumbai and Kolkata, and Ganapathy Balagopalan, chief strategy officer.

Rajadhyaksha, Karmakar and Nayak, said, “Having worked with Ogilvy Mumbai for 18 years, Anurag has been at the heart of some of Ogilvy’s most defining creative work. With his deep understanding of our brands and solid partnerships with some of our most valuable clients, Anurag is perfectly poised to lead Ogilvy West in its next chapters.“

The new role will be effective 1 January 2024.