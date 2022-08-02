Ogilvy elevates Ganapathy Balagopalan as deputy chief strategy officer

Ogilvy India has announced the elevation of Ganapathy Balagopalan as deputy chief strategy officer.

Balagopalan will be the national effectiveness leader at the agency and also look to champion the digital strategy aspect of brands. He joined the agency 20 years ago, and was head of strategic planning, Ogilvy West and East. While Balagopalan takes on a national role, he will continue to be the planning head for Mumbai and Kolkata.

Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said, "'Ask Ganapathy’ is a catch phrase in Ogilvy, if there is anything you need to know about Cadbury/Mondelez. Guns has been the account planning custodian for some of Ogilvy India's dearest brands - Cadbury/Mondelez, Pidilite, Bajaj and ITC. There has been a Ganapathy touch to many great campaigns on these brands over the years.”

VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India, said, "There is no one better to partner Prem in the national role than Ganpathy. After building a robust planning structure for the Mumbai office and being responsible for some iconic work across our key clients, Guns will now drive the new-age transformation agenda for Ogilvy planning."

Balagopalan added, "At Ogilvy, we have insanely talented people with diverse skills, utterly devoted to creating world-class work that helps our clients succeed in a VUCA world. I look forward to partnering with all my colleagues to ensure Ogilvy continues to lead the way."