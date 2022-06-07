Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

No metaverse agencies of record, please

Agencies need to learn how to think through multiple universes in an integrated way.

No metaverse agencies of record, please

Over the last decade, marketers have spent a lot of time talking about through-the-line.

First, that meant from offline to online, and the industry created a dozen different types of agencies to fill this need. We talked about above-the-line and below-the-line, and the industry created a dozen agencies to fill that need.

But in both instances, the industry realized that dozens of specialty agencies are problematic for integrated thinking and ineffective for scaled execution — so it consolidated.

We are now standing at the edge of another through-the-line moment: the metaverse.

I do believe that brands need to think about the metaverse and how it fits into their product development, customer service and marketing and communications. But we must think about the opportunity through an integrated lens — not a specialty one.

The metaverse is different from a brand's owned digital experiences and separate from media and earned activation. It represents a hybrid — experiences that are not owned (so no need for lots of IT work), but that are customized and go beyond what we see on most media platforms. It looks and feels like your store, restaurant or office. It 'feels' physical.

So how should brands approach the metaverse?

We recommend beginning with the audience: With this <audience>, I want to move them to do <more, less, different> of <this objective> in the metaverse. That exercise can help lay out the experiences to create and the goals to be achieved.

First, look at the audiences you have or want, and ask: Are they currently in the metaverse, or are they going to be there? (This question is more nuanced, as you need to decide which metaverse experience to build within.)

Next, ask: What do we want to accomplish with the audience — customer acquisition? Deepening existing relationships? Rewarding loyalty? Maybe you are engaging with an audience that will not or cannot be customers for a few years, but you are beginning to cultivate a brand connection.

With the audience and the objective, ask: Is this something that can be executed in the metaverse?

If yes, finally, and most importantly — be ready for the investment. Be prepared to build an experience that does not suck. Make it excellent and manage it like any other customer-facing product. Build a scope log, rapidly roll out new features and always think about how to move your metaverse community to your physical and digital channels. It is an integrated approach, not a stand-alone one.

When answering questions one and two, be creative.

For a financial advisory, for instance, providing clients investment advice would not make sense in the metaverse. But offering education around cryptocurrency and how to think about it within your portfolio might make sense. This experience could drive a prospect funnel.

You might be a casino, and metaverse real money gaming might be out of reach now. But you might create an experience for loyalty program members that includes a value-added social experience from home. This experience could expand your loyalty program and deepen brand connection.

There are unique experiences to be created by thinking integrated.

But not “Metaverse Agency of Records”… Please.

Brad Simms is president and CEO at Gale.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

4 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

5 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

7 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

8 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

9 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Marketers have to overcome resistance from board on Web3 and the metaverse
Marketing
May 12, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers have to overcome resistance from board on ...

How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?
Digital
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

How should brands measure ROI in the metaverse?

Marketers are diving into the metaverse; consumers not so much
Analysis
May 25, 2022
Natasha Bach

Marketers are diving into the metaverse; consumers ...

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?
Analysis
May 24, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

Just Published

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s Metaversal Goldmine
Marketing
5 hours ago
Bethanie Ryder

Givenchy’s Beauty House Taps Into Roblox’s ...

Givenchy Parfums is the latest brand to join the Roblox residency hype. But why is luxury so infatuated with gaming platforms?

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022
Advertising
5 hours ago
James Halliwell

Cannes Lions releases first shortlists for 2022

Samsung Itest from DDB New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations by Ogilvy Mumbai, and The Unflitered History Tour for Vice Media by Dentsu Web Chutney featured in the Titanium Lions Cannes Lions list.

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand identity
Marketing
5 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand ...

Rebrand rolling out across markets in coming months.

The cream of the Cannes crop?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Chaka Sobhani

The cream of the Cannes crop?

Leo Burnett’s global chief creative officer steps up with an in-depth list of predictions for the hot picks at this year’s Cannes.