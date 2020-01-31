roi

Diageo: Focus on effectiveness helped us up media spend by $260m
Jan 31, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Drinks giant reported organic sales growth of 4% in last six months of 2019.

AdCity partners with Moving Walls on OOH measurement
Jan 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

TECH BITES: New alliance between Havas Group's out-of-home brand and adtech firm aims to make ROI tracking more precise across APAC markets.

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Sep 17, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.

ANA launches new measurement division to 'level playing field'
Sep 11, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'This highly ambitious and historic action by the ANA puts the marketer's agenda at the center of industry measurement.'

Cost per head is dead: Better ways to judge experiential
May 29, 2019
Christian Gani

Brands must move beyond superficial metrics to focus on the quality, not quantity, of interactions.

KPI moneyball: How measuring smarter will give you the edge
Dec 6, 2018
Nate Shurilla

Become a KPI wizard to up your game.

