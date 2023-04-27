APAC marketers have low confidence in digital ROI measurement

Source: Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report is the fifth annual report and is based on survey responses from marketers who manage marketing budgets of US$1 million or more; who work across a variety of industries and whose focus pertains to media, technology, and measurement strategies. The report surveyed nearly 2,000 global marketers in December 2022.

Key findings:

85% of APAC’s marketers now include streaming channels in their media mix, just 41% view that investment as “extremely, or very effective”.

Brands increased their aggregate 2022 ad spending in all but one market: Myanmar. Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand also significantly increased their ad spend across social media. Indonesia led the pack with a 195% increase.

68% of APAC’s marketers believed the economy had an extreme or severe impact on their planning for 2023 and 56% expect their annual budgets to increase this year.

Across APAC, on average, 34% of marketers report allocating 40%-59% of their budgets to CTV, and 17% report shifting 60%-79%.

More from this source: