Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

APAC marketers have low confidence in digital ROI measurement

TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC marketers embrace streaming channels for ads despite questions on effectiveness, according to Nielsen’s Annual Marketing Report

APAC marketers have low confidence in digital ROI measurement

Source: Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report is the fifth annual report and is based on survey responses from marketers who manage marketing budgets of US$1 million or more; who work across a variety of industries and whose focus pertains to media, technology, and measurement strategies.  The report surveyed nearly 2,000 global marketers in December 2022. 

Key findings:

  • 85% of APAC’s marketers now include streaming channels in their media mix, just 41% view that investment as “extremely, or very effective”. 
  • Brands increased their aggregate 2022 ad spending in all but one market: Myanmar. Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand also significantly increased their ad spend across social media. Indonesia led the pack with a 195% increase.  
  • 68% of APAC’s marketers believed the economy had an extreme or severe impact on their planning for 2023 and 56% expect their annual budgets to increase this year. 
  • Across APAC, on average, 34% of marketers report allocating 40%-59% of their budgets to CTV, and 17% report shifting 60%-79%.  
 

More from this source:

  • APAC’s marketers understand the importance of knowing who engages with the devices and channels that carry their ads, with 68% acknowledging the importance of comparable measurement across channels.  
  • However, across individual digital channels, confidence in ROI measurement in APAC is at 45%, with confidence in podcast and native advertising measurement ROI both at 38%.  
  • When it comes to understanding complete consumer journeys (full-funnel) across all media, ROI measurement confidence is 47%, which is below the global average of 54%.  
  • On average, 60% of marketers across APAC use multiple measurement solutions to arrive at cross-media measurement, with 13% leveraging four to five. Marketers say the widespread use of multiple measurement solutions is a factor in their lack of confidence in arriving at consistent, person-level measurement across devices and platforms.  
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

5 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

6 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

7 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

8 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

9 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

10 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Related Articles

Nielsen report: Advertisers aren’t spending enough money
Jul 19, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Nielsen report: Advertisers aren’t spending enough ...

How this Nielsen-backed platform aims to democratise media buying for SMEs in APAC
Mar 28, 2023
Shawn Lim

How this Nielsen-backed platform aims to democratise...

Back to basics: Measuring marketing ROI for your campaigns
Nov 24, 2022
Antony Wilcox

Back to basics: Measuring marketing ROI for your ...

Nielsen gets its MRC accreditation back in the US
Apr 18, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Nielsen gets its MRC accreditation back in the US

Just Published

Metaverse mane makeover: L’Oréal shows the future of fashion
11 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Metaverse mane makeover: L’Oréal shows the future ...

Wunderman Thompson helps L’Oréal become the first hairstylist brand to drop direct-to-avatar products across multiple online marketplaces.

Creative Minds: Meet 'Vickypedia', the Leo Burnett copywriter with a passion for trivia
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Meet 'Vickypedia', the Leo Burnett ...

Largely an introvert with spikes of passion, it takes Cate Blanchett movies, special causes, or campaign ideas for Vickknesh Raj to burst out of his shell.

Simplification, responsibility, automation: GroupM’s approach to a changing market
15 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Simplification, responsibility, automation: ...

EXCLUSIVE: GroupM global investment lead Andrew Meaden shares how the world’s largest media buyer is approaching a changed media landscape ahead of the 2023 upfronts.