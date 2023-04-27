APAC marketers have low confidence in digital ROI measurement

Source: Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report is the fifth annual report and is based on survey responses from marketers who manage marketing budgets of US$1 million or more; who work across a variety of industries and whose focus pertains to media, technology, and measurement strategies. The report surveyed nearly 2,000 global marketers in December 2022.
Key findings:
- 85% of APAC’s marketers now include streaming channels in their media mix, just 41% view that investment as “extremely, or very effective”.
- Brands increased their aggregate 2022 ad spending in all but one market: Myanmar. Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand also significantly increased their ad spend across social media. Indonesia led the pack with a 195% increase.
- 68% of APAC’s marketers believed the economy had an extreme or severe impact on their planning for 2023 and 56% expect their annual budgets to increase this year.
- Across APAC, on average, 34% of marketers report allocating 40%-59% of their budgets to CTV, and 17% report shifting 60%-79%.
More from this source:
- APAC’s marketers understand the importance of knowing who engages with the devices and channels that carry their ads, with 68% acknowledging the importance of comparable measurement across channels.
- However, across individual digital channels, confidence in ROI measurement in APAC is at 45%, with confidence in podcast and native advertising measurement ROI both at 38%.
- When it comes to understanding complete consumer journeys (full-funnel) across all media, ROI measurement confidence is 47%, which is below the global average of 54%.
- On average, 60% of marketers across APAC use multiple measurement solutions to arrive at cross-media measurement, with 13% leveraging four to five. Marketers say the widespread use of multiple measurement solutions is a factor in their lack of confidence in arriving at consistent, person-level measurement across devices and platforms.