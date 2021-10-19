Marketing Media News
Nielsen rebrands amid business changes

It has unveiled a new logo following media measurement turmoil and the sale of Global Connect.

Nielsen is out with a fresh new logo and brand identity as it reinvents itself for the future. 

The rebrand, released to kick off Advertising Week in New York on Monday, is part of the “transformation of [Nielsen’s] culture and redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media,” the company said in a release.

Last week Nielsen named media industry veteran and former Disney Southeast Asia MD Rob Gilby to a newly-created role of APAC president as the company places more emphasis Asia Pacific growth. 

Over the last several years, Nielsen has faced backlash in the US over its measurement methodology and capabilities from advertisers and media companies, who think the measurement giant has been slow to adapt to consumer viewership changes. 

The discontent came to a head after Nielsen undercounted household viewership during the pandemic in February 2021, leading the US Media Ratings Council to suspend its accreditation for national and local TV in September. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal launched an RFP for new measurement providers and confirmed it would work with more than one partner moving forward. 

As Nielsen finds its way, new US TV ratings entrants are gaining share, with VideoAmp set to kick off a pilot test with major holding companies and networks including ViacomCBS to use its currency moving forward.

Jamie Moldafsky, chief marketing and communications officer at Nielsen, said the redesign was in the works before NBCUniversal’s announcement and subsequent events.  

The rebrand also follows Nielsen’s sale of Global Connect, its market research and analytics business, last March. The company is still focused on combining its measurement solutions into a new product called Nielsen One, expected to roll out by year-end 2022. 

What do you think of the new logo? 

