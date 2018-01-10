tv ratings

Nielsen rebrands amid business changes
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

It has unveiled a new logo following media measurement turmoil and the sale of Global Connect.

Japanese TV ratings are set for a shake-up in 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Sosuke Koyama

The death of the household and rise of the individual could elevate the broader marketing conversation, says Beacon Communications' planning head.

Nielsen and Twitter establish social TV rating in the US and plan to extend it worldwide
Dec 19, 2012
Emily Tan

NEW YORK - In a move the broadcast industry has long anticipated, Nielsen and Twitter have launched the Nielsen Twitter TV Rating for the US market.

Winter Olympics scores gold in China
Mar 25, 2010
Vincent Lam

Television audiences in China watch this year's Vancouver games in their millions, with events in which the country excels proving most popular.

TV audiences in China tune in to travel programmes as economy grows
Feb 24, 2010
Fan Wu

With the increasing spending power of mainland Chinese travellers, television travel programmes are an important target media for marketers.

