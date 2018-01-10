tv ratings
Nielsen rebrands amid business changes
It has unveiled a new logo following media measurement turmoil and the sale of Global Connect.
Japanese TV ratings are set for a shake-up in 2018
The death of the household and rise of the individual could elevate the broader marketing conversation, says Beacon Communications' planning head.
Nielsen and Twitter establish social TV rating in the US and plan to extend it worldwide
NEW YORK - In a move the broadcast industry has long anticipated, Nielsen and Twitter have launched the Nielsen Twitter TV Rating for the US market.
Winter Olympics scores gold in China
Television audiences in China watch this year's Vancouver games in their millions, with events in which the country excels proving most popular.
TV audiences in China tune in to travel programmes as economy grows
With the increasing spending power of mainland Chinese travellers, television travel programmes are an important target media for marketers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins